West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The West Indies won the first game convincingly to get an early lead in the three-match series.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa got off to a shaky start. Half of their side was back in the hut in the eighth over. However, Tristan Stubbs (76) and Patrick Kruger (44) stitched together a brilliant partnership which helped them post 174 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

The West Indies picked up seven wickets in total. Matthew Forde bowled an outstanding spell and registered figures of 3/27 in his four overs. Shamar Joseph also grabbed two scalps.

In response, Alick Athanaze (40) and Shai Hope (51) gave the hosts a blazing start. Nicholas Pooran went berserk at number three and scored 65* off just 26 balls to help West Indies chase down the total in 17.5 overs. Pooran’s knock comprised two boundaries and seven maximums.

Ottneil Baartman picked up two wickets for the Proteas but they failed to defend the target.

The Windies have taken an early lead with a seven-wicket win and will be high in confidence. They will be looking to wrap up the series on Sunday itself with a game to go.

South Africa’s batters struggled to get going in the first T20I and will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in the second T20I to keep the series alive. A cracking contest awaits us in Tarouba.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: August 26, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs South Africa Head-to-Head

West Indies and South Africa have met 24 times in the shortest format. It’s even-steven as both sides have won 12 games each.

Matches played: 24

West Indies won: 12

South Africa won: 12

West Indies vs South Africa Pitch Report

The surface at Brian Lara Stadium looks a good one to bat on. There will be some early assistance to the pacers with the new ball but the surface settles as the game progresses. The batters can trust the bounce while playing here and can play their strokes freely once set.

West Indies vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tarouba is expected to range between 13 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the evening.

West Indies vs South Africa Probable XIs

West Indies

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are fully fit.

Probable XI

Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph.

South Africa

Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman Kwena Maphaka.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction

West Indies were ruthless in the first T20I. They have taken an early lead in the series and will be eyeing an unassailable lead in the second T20I. South Africa will have to fire in unison on Sunday to force the series to a decider.

West Indies have the winning momentum and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

