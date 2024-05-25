West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will be played on Sunday (May 26). Sabina Park at Kingston, Jamaica is set to host the game.

The first game of the series was played on Friday (May 24), whereas South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. West Indies batted exceptionally well and reached a total of 175 for the loss of eight wickets.

Captain (Brandon King) led from the front, scoring 79 runs with 45 deliveries, smashing six fours and six sixes. Cameos from Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase with contributions of 34 and 32, respectively, showed their commendable display of batting prowess. The bowling unit of Baartman (3/26) and Phehlukwayo (3/28) restricted the West Indies to a total of 175.

In contrast, the Proteas batters encountered difficulties in generating runs, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, resulting in a total of 147 for the loss of 10 wickets. Reeza Hendricks emerged as the highest run-scorer, contributing 87 runs off 51 deliveries, which included six boundaries and six sixes but it resulted in vain.

The West Indies bowling unit demonstrated their skill, with splendid contributions from Matthew Forde (3/27), Gudakesh Motie (3/25), and Obed McCoy (2/15) helping West Indies take the lead in the series 1-0.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, South Africa vs West Indies 2024

Date and Time: May 26, 2024, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Kingston, Jamaica, Sabina Park

West Indies vs South Africa Head-to-Head

In head-to-head encounters, West Indies and South Africa have competed on 20 occasions. South Africa have secured victory in 11 matches, while West Indies have triumphed in nine encounters.

Matches Played: 20

South Africa: 11

West Indies: 9

No result: 0

West Indies vs South Africa Pitch Report

The playing surface at Sabina Park is expected to provide conducive conditions for batting, presenting a formidable challenge for bowlers in their pursuit of wickets. Opting to bat first may have a strategic advantage and enhance the prospects of victory.

West Indies vs South Africa Weather Report

The temperature in Kingston on Friday is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with thundershowers and a heavy breeze during match play.

West Indies vs South Africa Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King (c), Roston Chase (vc), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Fabian Allen / Romario Shepherd

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman / Anrich Nortje

West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction

Although West Indies showed a commendable performance from both their units, a strong comeback is expected from the visitors ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Prediction: South Africa to win this contest.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

