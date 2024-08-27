West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and South Africa lock horns in the third game of the three-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. After a seven-wicket win in the first T20I, the West Indies sealed the series with a 30-run victory in the second game.

With Shai Hope’s 41, Rovman Powell’s 35 and Sherfane Rutherford’s 29 off 18, the hosts scored 179-6. Lizaad Williams chipped in three wickets for the visitors.

In response, South Africa were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. Reeza Hendricks top-scored 44 off 18 with eight boundaries. Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd scalped three wickets each for the Windies.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

Date and Time: August 28, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs South Africa Head-to-Head

West Indies and South Africa have met 25 times in the T20 format. With their win on Monday, the West Indies have taken a 13-12 lead in their head-to-head.

Matches played: 25

West Indies won: 13

South Africa won: 12

West Indies vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium appears to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Early on, pacers might find some movement with the new ball, but as the match unfolds, batters are likely to take charge.

In the last two T20Is, the average first-innings score has been around 175. A total of 13 wickets have fallen across both innings, highlighting the balanced nature of the pitch.

West Indies vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Expect a high of 29°C with thundershowers and a 79% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be around 73%, with light winds at 6 km/h.

West Indies vs South Africa Probable XIs

West Indies

Team News

No injury concerns

Probable XI

Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

South Africa

Team News

All players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman

West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction

The West Indies won the first T20I and continued that momentum into the second match, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They have outperformed the visitors and will aim to continue their dominance.

Prediction: West Indies to win

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

