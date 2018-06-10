West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 talking points as West Indies defeat Sri Lanka by 226 runs

West Indies completed an emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

An inspired performance from the hosts ensured complete domination as they smashed the visitors by 226 runs minutes after the lunch break on the fifth day.

Kusal Mendis was the lone warrior for the visitors as they were always up against the odds chasing a mammoth 452 runs to win. However, there was no support from any other batsman which resulted in a meltdown once Mendis was dismissed.

For the hosts, Roston Chase and Devendra Bishoo starred with the ball as they picked up seven wickets to orchestrate a collapse.

Here in this slider, we will discuss the various talking points which made headlines after five days of proper Test cricket.

#5 Lahiru Kumara's impresses with pace

Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat and the going was tough on a spicy pitch which offered assistance to the seam bowlers.

21-year old Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as he kept running in and hitting the pitch hard to extract substantial movement and zip off the surface.

He troubled the batsmen with his pace and hostility and kept posing questions. With four wickets in his kitty, he was head and shoulders above the rest of the attack and perhaps his relentless spell was the reason why the West Indies never found momentum in their first innings on the first day.

He then returned to pick up three more wickets in the second essay and ended with seven wickets in the match which summarises his brilliant work in the match.

However, he tends to go for runs and Sri Lanka would want him to work on this aspect before the next Test and he could be a real asset for the team going forward.