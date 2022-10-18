West Indies vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 8

Match eight of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see West Indies square off against Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in a Group B fixture.

West Indies didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They suffered a heavy defeat to Scotland in their first game. Batting first, Scotland made 160-5. Jason Holder top-scored with 38 but lacked support from the other end as the two-time winners were skittled out for 118. West Indies will need to bounce back to keep alive their Super 12 hopes.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, beat Ireland in their opener. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 174. Experienced campaigner Sikandar Raza top-scored with 82 off 48. Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets as Ireland were restricted to 143-9.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Match 8, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 19 2022, Wednesday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batting. Batters should be able to hit through the line after biding some time in the middle. Spinners could extract some turn off the surface, but overall, it’s a good surface to bat on.

Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

West Indies

West Indies got their campaign off to a losing start, so they could ring in some changes. Yannic Cariah and Sheldon Cottrell could replace Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy respectively.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe are coming off a win, so they could stick with the same combination.

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Blessing Muzarabani to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes