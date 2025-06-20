West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2025 T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

West Indies Women will now host South Africa in a three-match T20I series at home, following the conclusion of their three-match ODI rubber. The Hayley Matthews-led team lost the ODI series 1-2 despite winning the opening match by four wickets.

Nonetheless, each of the three impending T20I fixtures will also be hosted by the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados.

In terms of recent form, the West Indies Women lost each of their three T20I matches during a series in England last month. West Indies last tasted T20I success back in January this year, walloping Bangladesh 3-0 at home. In the latest ICC women's T20I rankings, the West Indies team are ranked sixth with 239 rating points.

The South Africa team, on the other hand, are placed a rung above at number five with 243 points. While the Proteas defeated West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs to start the tour on a confident note, they suffered a 0-3 drubbing to England at home in their last T20I series back in November 2024.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details for the T20I segment of the South Africa Women’s tour of West Indies:

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2025 T20I Series: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 20

1st T20I: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 11.30pm (2pm Local)

Sunday, June 22

2nd T20I: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 7.30pm (10am Local)

Monday, June 23

3rd T20I: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 11:30pm (2pm Local)

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2025 T20I Series: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to catch the live streaming of the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I series 2025 on the FanCode app and website by purchasing the match pass for Rs. 25 and the entire series pass for Rs. 49.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2025 T20I Series: Full squads

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vs), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Shakiba Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.

South Africa Women

Marizanne Kapp (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.

