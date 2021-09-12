West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The third game of the five-match ODI series between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will take place on Monday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

South Africa have been clinical thus far in the series, racing to a 2-0 lead. After winning the opening match by eight wickets, the visitors, led by Dane van Niekerk, upped their game in the second match to seal a nine-wicket win. South Africa easily chased down 121 with as many as 24.2 overs to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies could only manage 120 in 44.2 overs. Kycia Knight and Qiana Joseph got off to decent starts, but both of them couldn’t carry on.

Marizanne Kapp stood out with the ball for South Africa as she picked up three wickets. while Ayobanga Khaka, Van Niekerk and Sune Luus got two wickets each. In the run- chase, Laura Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 84-ball 71, laced with eight fours, helped South Africa get past the finishing line.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: September 13, 2021 Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Weather report:

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the game with chances of rain. Temperatures will hover around 29-31 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Antigua hasn’t been conducive to run-scoring. The bowlers, especially the pacers, have got a lot of purchase from the surface. The chasing teams have found it easier to score runs and hence the captain that wins the toss should opt to field.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Kycia Knight has looked the most accomplished West Indies batter in the series. She has scored 61 runs at an average of 30.50, but she needs support from the rest of the batters.

With the ball, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed and Qiana Joseph are the only players to have taken wickets for the hosts, registering one scalp each.

Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt are in fantastic form, having amassed 109 and 107 runs respectively thus far. Both players have posted a half-century and will be high on confidence going into this game.

With the ball Van Niekerk, Khaka and Kapp have excelled, picking up four wickets each. Luus and Sekhukhune have been decent as well.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall

Match prediction:

South Africa have performed exceptionally well in the series thus far. They have outplayed West Indies in all three departments of the game, and it won’t be a surprise to see the visitors take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

