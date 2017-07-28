What ails Rangana Herath?

Herath, Sri Lanka's ace bowler has struggled against India. What is the way ahead for him?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Opinion 28 Jul 2017, 09:44 IST

Sri Lanka - and captain Rangana Herath - have not had the fortunes they would have liked

Very little went right for Sri Lanka in the first two days at Galle. The hosts lost the toss, were tormented by Shikhar Dhawan and then Pujara and Co. made them sweat for every wicket.

However, the pressing issue for the hosts will be the failure of Rangana Herath who bowled 40 overs and managed to pick up only one wicket. His economy rate which is almost four runs per over is also unimpressive by his standards.

During the last five years, Herath has remained the most lethal bowler in Sri Lanka.Since 2012, he has picked up 157 wickets in Sri Lanka at an average of 20.89. The next in the list is Dilruwan Perera with 60 wickets.

It is evident that Sri Lanka's hope of restricting the mighty Indian batting line-up rests on Herath's shoulders. Hence, his failure in Galle is an alarming sign for the hosts.

Herath: Bowling performances in different innings of Test

However, statistics indicate that he hasn't had roaring success in the 1st innings of a Test match.

The table reveals that in the first innings of a Test, the left-arm spinner averages 35.44 which is way more than his overall Test average (27.72). Also, his strike rate of 71.9 in these innings is his highest in all innings.

The Sri Lankan spinner is most dangerous during the 3rd and the 4th innings of a Test as by that time, the pitch starts supporting spinners.

Hence, Sri Lanka can at least hope their lead spinner finds his mojo in the second innings of this match.

Struggles against India

Although Herath has achieved tremendous success in the last five years, his struggles against India are evident.

Herath: Highest bowling averages against different teams in Tests at Sri Lanka (since 2012)

In the last five years he averages 20.89 in Tests but against India, his average is 39.00 which almost the double. Barring India, he has enjoyed roaring success against all other opponents. Also, his economy rate against India is above three runs per over which indicates that Indian batsmen have found it easy to tackle the left-arm spinner.

Herath: Last five innings against India (Tests in Sri Lanka)

The table reveals Herath's struggles against India in the last five Test innings.In all these five innings, he economy has remained above three and twice it has reached to four runs per over.

Thus, the Indian batsmen have done their homework right and have found a way of tackling the threat posed by the Sri Lankan legend.

India's tactics against Herath

The veteran Sri Lankan spinner relies on drift, angle and pace variation for picking up wickets. Like traditional spinners, he sets the batsman up and then delivers the one magical ball which surprises the batsman and accounts for his wicket.

This is where Indian batsman have outplayed the spinner. Indian batsman in the last few Test matches hasn't allowed Herath to settle down.

This has resulted in Herath constantly struggling to find his rhythm and the perfect line and length.

The footwork has been the key weapon for Indian batsmen to tackle Herath. Indians have frequently stepped down the track to score runs against the 39-year-old bowler. This constant movement in the crease has prevented Herath from setting up the batsmen.

And thus has eventually reduced his wicket-taking opportunities and has also affected his economy rate.

On the first day of the Test, Shikhar Dhawan exhibited this strategy to great effect. He not only used his feet but also was brave enough to bring in the sweep shot. His sweeps prevented Herath from finding the perfect length.

The assault from Dhawan resulted in upsetting the Sri Lankan spinner's rhythm and other Indian batsmen followed the suit.

Sri Lanka's woes against India

Sri Lankan bowlers agianst India in Tests (since 2012)

Since 2013, Sri Lankan bowlers have struggled to restrict India in Tests. Especially the spinners have failed to keep Indian batsmen under check. Herath's average is 39 while P Kaushal, the off-spinner has registered an average of 38.15.

The reprieve has been the performances of pace bowlers. Prasad and Pradeep have effective averages and have picked up wickets at regular intervals. While tightening their defenses against spinners, Indian batsmen have left their flaws against paces exposed.

The Way Ahead For Herath

Rangana Herath will need to make some changes to turn around team fortunes

The 39-year-old spinner is known for his never-die attitude and has made several successful comebacks in the game. Along with his effective bowling skills, his sharp mind has enabled him to become a high-quality spinner.

And against India, he will have to use his brain to stage a comeback. Indians have found a perfect answer to his skills and hence now Herath will have to either improvise or will have to find a response to India's improved footwork.

One way of tackling the Indian batsmen is to prevent runs and build pressure. Smart field placements and tight lines will result in drying out runs, but then patience will decide the winner.

Indians have shown that they have immense patience; so the question now is, does the Sri Lankan old fox have the patience to outplay Indian batsmen?