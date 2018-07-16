Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket these days?

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    16 Jul 2018, 23:35 IST

As ciggere
The 1992 and 1996 World Cups were sponsored by cigarette companies

Change, how painful or joyous it might be, is the only constant in life. It is also a reflection of our progression in life. Sports, and especially Cricket bores no exception to the aforementioned fact.

From timeless Tests and World Series Cricket to the razmataz of TWO and now the recent push for a 100-ball format, Cricket has come a long way during the course of the past 100 years.

However, with time, a plethora of things that we were so accustomed to watching 10-15 years ago have become things of the distant past--none more prudent than triangular or multi-national ODI tournaments.

The mid-80s and the decade of 90s saw teams compete in various multi-national tournaments like Hero Cup, Independence Cup, Austral-Asia Cup or the multiple soft-drink sponsored tri-series in Sharjah mostly involving India and Pakistan as the two participants.

At the turn of the century, only England and Australia would feature a tri-nation tournament in their home calendars. However, with the onslaught of extra-long ODI and T20 bilateral series overhauled meant it was withered away with England staging their home tri-series back in 2005.

Like the tri-nation and multi-nation tournaments, there are a plethora of things that we do not see in cricket these days.

In this blog, let us see the top four things we miss in Cricket these days.

Here's my compilation:-


Page 1 of 5 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Michael Holding Moments that changed cricket forever Cricket Satires Great Cricketing Contests
