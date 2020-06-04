How the Australian Test and T20I teams could line up if they played on the same day

Steve Smith should feature in the Test side if Australia play Tests and T20Is on the same day

Cricket will not be the same once the game resumes post the COVID-19 break. There will be modified rules, changed playing conditions, medical advancements, and improvement in hygiene. The calendar also has to be revamped to fit in the fixtures that were postponed.

One of the potential solutions to the tight schedule is playing multiple formats simultaneously, which means a particular team will play Tests and ODIs/T20Is on the same day. While there are still question marks over the feasibility of this idea, this creates an interesting question as to how teams might be built in the near future.

At present, West Indies seem to be the only side who have almost entirely different setups for Tests and limited-overs.

Here, we take a look at the probable sides if Australia were to play Tests and T20Is on the same day.

Tests:

There are a few players including Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc who can walk into both sides as first-choice players. The likes of Travis Head and Matthew Wade can also be slotted in any of the sides, but the others are more or less specialists for any one of the two formats.

Given the experience needed in the Test side, David Warner should open the innings with Joe Burns. Marnus Labuschagne picks himself automatically after his magnificent rise as a batsman in the past year or so. Steve Smith, one of the best Test batsmen at present, will also be in our Test side.

Matthew Wade and Travis Head are the best possible choices for the number five and six positions. Both of them have steadily improved in the longest format and have been in good form of late.

Tim Paine, as the wicket-keeper and the captain, walks into the number seven slot. Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja serve as the backup batsmen, and are the two batsmen among the four on the bench.

The selection of Nathan Lyon is a no-brainer in the Test squad, given that he has excelled in all conditions across the globe. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood should be accompanied by James Pattinson, with Jhye Richardson and Brendan Dogget as backups in the pace bowling department.

Playing XI - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson

Bench - Jhye Richardson, Brendan Dogget, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja

T20Is:

Australia have a problem of plenty at the top of the order in T20Is. Even in the absence of David Warner, the opening looks quite solid, with a couple of handy backups. Hobart Hurricanes opener D'Arcy Short and Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch form a devastating pair at the top of the order.

Glenn Maxwell at three has immense potential, and has been one of the best with the bat in middle overs since the last World Cup. Mitchell Marsh has been in terrific form since the start of the BBL and comes in as the fifth bowling option.

Marcus Stoinis played with authority in the BBL and has found his lost form. He can also be used as an opener, with Short coming in at 3. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey fits in as the finisher for the side at number 6.

Ashton Agar plays as the lone all-rounder, and Moises Henriques and Daniel Sams serve as the backups for the all-rounder options. The three fast bowlers include Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, and Kane Richardson. Starc's inclusion in T20Is ahead of Tests is because of the need of some experience in the T20 bowling lineup.

Adam Zampa fills in as the main spinner. Behrendorff's impressive show in the limited chances he has got makes him an automatic choice. Kane Richardson has been amongst the wickets in T20s in recent times, and deserves a place in the side. Billy Stanlake can also be used in place of any of the pacers if the skipper wants some raw pace and bounce.

Playing XI - D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Bench - Chris Lynn, Billy Stanlake, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams