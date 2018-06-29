Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What can Team India learn from English Tours of the Past?

Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
598   //    29 Jun 2018, 07:23 IST

Foreign shores have often proved to be the Indian Cricket Team’s Achilles heel and England has been no different, especially, when it comes to the longest format of the sport. In 193 Test Matches played outside Asia (barring Zimbabwe), India has won 26, drawn 75, and lost 92 matches- a win/loss ratio of 0.28! A combined 9 series wins, 3 of which have come in the West Indies in the last 12 years, in 55 attempts. At home, against the same opposition, they have won 75 Tests, drawn 82, and lost just 47. A win/loss ratio of 1.59, that is almost 6 times better.

An Indian side has made as many as 17 trips to Great Britain and returned victorious only thrice, drawing one Test series and losing 13. Each of these three victorious campaigns is at least 15 years apart, showing that in no era has an Indian team shown sustained quality in Engla. As the African Proverb goes, “You always learn a lot more when you lose than when you win.” So what can Team India learn from the defeats of their countrymen in the years gone by?

#1 Acclimatization

Somerset v India - Tour Match
More Tour matches, please!

India has toured England 4 times in this century. While the first two sojourns were successful- drawing the series 1-1 in 2002, and winning it 1-0 in 2007, the next two were disastrous- losing 0-4 in 2011, and 1-3 in 2014 after being 1-0 up. What was different?

In 2002, India played as many as 8 tour matches across formats against English counties and a West Indies A team. By the time the Test series came around, they had also competed in a Tri-series alongside England and Sri Lanka and won it. Remember Dada’s shirt-removing act at Lord’s? In 2007, they had played 5 ODIs in Ireland and Scotland against the likes of Ireland, Pakistan, and South Africa, and 5 other tour games.

Come 2011, there was no tour of Ireland, no ODI series, and just 1 tour match before the Test series got underway. In 2014, it was hardly any better with as many as 2 tour matches before the first Test. Put simply, India were undercooked and didn’t have enough time to acclimatize to the English conditions which, to be honest, are pretty foreign for us tropical creatures.

This time around India again play just a solitary tour game. However, they will be traveling to Ireland to play two T20Is and competing with England in a T20I as well as an ODI series before the Test series commences.


Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli Test cricket
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series: India's predicted 16-man...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Can India acquire the No.1 position in ICC ODI Rankings...
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us