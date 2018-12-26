×
What does boxing day test mean

pramod rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
News
118   //    26 Dec 2018, 18:49 IST

Boxing day Test at the MCG
Boxing day Test at the MCG

The test match that begins on December 26, primarily at the Melbourne cricket ground in Australia, is famous as the "Boxing day Test".

The word "Boxing" has no relation with the sports name, it is related to the box which can carry the things/gifts. As Christmas falls on 25th December and a lot of people go to church to provide gifts in the Christmas boxes and to donate some money as well. Normally, on the next coming day i.e. 26th December, the priest opens the boxes and distributes the gifts/money to the needy people.

26th December is a public holiday in Australia and schools, as well as most of the offices, remain closed.

That's why 26th December is called as "Boxing day" and the test played on this day is called as "Boxing day test". This tradition is mostly followed in Australia as well as New Zealand and most often, a test match is started on this day every calendar year. The first boxing day test was played between Australia and West Indies in 1968-69, at Melbourne cricket ground. Since 1990, this tradition of playing a test on 26th December has been followed in Australia.

Generally, the Boxing day test is played on the big Melbourne cricket ground in Australia which has a large capacity of more than 90,000 spectators. Till now, an attendance of 271,865 remains the world record for the total audience, in a ﻿﻿Boxing day test match.

As this test is played in Australia and Australia always had a good record playing in home soil, the team holds a success rate of around 70%, on the test played on this occasion. Nowadays, India is playing their 8 boxing day test and always had a torrid time playing there. India has lost 5 and drawn 2 test before the test on 26th December 2018 began.

