What goes through the mind of Virender Sehwag when tweeting

Sehwag has shown that calling it a day on the cricket field has not stopped him from entertaining his fans.

08 Feb 2017, 12:23 IST

Sehwag is known for his wit and humour on Twitter

Virender Sehwag will always be remembered as a swashbuckling batsman who sent shivers down the spines of bowling attacks around the world. On his day he could shatter oppositions with his batting style and throughout his career, he remained one of the most entertaining cricketers for Indian crowds. Sehwag has shown that calling it a day on the cricket field has not stopped him from entertaining his fans.

Whether it is the commentary box, where he has brought back audiences to love Hindi commentary or the world of Twitter, where he has his followers in splits each time he tweets, Sehwag does not stop entertaining his fans. If titles such as the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ and the ‘Sultan of Multan’ highlighted his supremacy with the bat, being hailed as the current ‘Twitter King’ shows his popularity on social media.

Let us take a sneak peek into the mind of Virender Sehwag when he decides to use 140 characters to have his fans laugh their hearts out.

#1 The occasion

Happy Birthday Joe Root.

All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots@root66 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2016

Sehwag seldom misses out on wishing people from the cricket fraternity or other distinct personalities on their birthdays or any of their major achievements. Unpredictable as they are, his birthday wishes have played a major role in him being called as the funniest cricketer going around on social networking sites.

The first thing that comes to his mind each time he takes to Twitter is the occasion he is going to write about and the person associated with it.