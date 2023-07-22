What happened on Day 2 of 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test in Trinidad?

Virat Kohli notched up his first overseas Test hundred in nearly five years, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin hit fifties as India posted 438 on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday.

Responding to India’s first-innings total, West Indies got off to a solid start and were 86/1 at stumps after 41 overs. Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 71 for the opening wicket. However, Jadeja struck a crucial blow before stumps, having Chanderpaul (33) caught by Ashwin at short third man. At stumps, Windies skipper Brathwaite was batting on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie on 14.

The day, however, belonged to Kohli, who brought up his 76th international ton. Resuming his innings on 87, the 34-year-old reached his 29th Test hundred in his 500th international match with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel for four. In the same over, Jadeja also reached his fifty by driving a half-volley past mid-off for a couple.

The fifth-wicket stand, which was worth 159, ended when Kohli (121 off 206 balls) was run out off a direct hit from Alzarri Joseph. Jadeja was the next to go for 61, caught behind off Kemar Roach as he attempted a tentative stroke.

Interestingly, the replay put up for the third umpire after West Indies went for a review was of a different ball. Broadcast commentators, however, later clarified that the right decision was made even though there was a glitch.

In the second session, McKenzie dropped Ishan Kishan at short midwicket as the batter went for a pull off Jason Holder. However, the batter was dismissed the next ball for 25 as he steered a short-of-a-length delivery to the keeper.

Ashwin's fifty lifts India

Ashwin took India past the 400-run mark with a defiant knock even as Jaydev Unadkat (7) was stumped at the other end, beaten in flight by Jomel Warrican as he charged down the track.

Warrican also trapped Mohammed Siraj lbw for a duck as India slipped to 426/9. Ashwin then smashed Roach for three fours in four deliveries to race past his fifty. He was the last man out in the same over for 56, beaten by a slower ball as he made room for a cut.

Responding to India’s total of 438, West Indies showed good resolve as openers Brathwaite and Chanderpaul kept the visitors at bay. Jadeja, however, ensured India had something to celebrate before stumps, luring Chanderpaul into a false stroke.