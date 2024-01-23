What happened during England's previous Test series in India in 2020-21?

The England Men’s cricket team is in India for a tough five-match Test series, which will be played from January 25 to March 11. The much-hyped series will begin with the first Test to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The subsequent Tests will be held in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

The India-England Test series is being billed as the contest between England’s ‘Bazball’ ploy and India’s dangerous spinners. While the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum captain-coach combine has tasted success with their ultra-aggressive theory in most places, there are doubts as to whether the bold tactic can work on turning tracks in India.

Having said that, of all the teams that have toured India since 2010, England are the only side to have defeated India in India in a Test series. They achieved the rare feat in 2012. Before that, Australia had thumped India in 2004.

As India and England prepare to resume their Test rivalry, we revisit the Englishmen’s previous tour of India in 2020-21.

Root double ton lifts England to glory in 1st Test

Joe Root scored a terrific double ton in Chennai. (Pic: Getty Images)

England got off to an impressive start during their 2020-21 tour of India, registering a comprehensive 227-run triumph in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Joe Root, who was captaining the visitors on that tour, led from the front with a magnificent double hundred.

Batting first, England put up a huge total of 578 on the board as Root compiled 218 off 377 balls. His knock lasted 536 minutes in which he struck 19 fours and two sixes. Stokes (82) and Dom Sibley (87) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

India were held to 337 in reply as off-spinner Dom Bess starred with 4/76. For India, Rishabh Pant top-scored with 91, while Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 85. Cheteshwar Pujara also contributed a significant 73.

Expand Tweet

England were all out for 178 in their second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 6/66. Chasing a target of 420, though, India were rolled over for 192 as left-arm spinner Jack Leach picked up for wickets and veteran pacer James Anderson three.

Rohit special, spinners lead India’s fightback

In the second Test at the same venue, India elected to bat first and put up a competitive 329 on a tricky surface. Rohit Sharma played a fantastic knock on a surface where most other batters struggled. He compiled 161 off 231 deliveries, a high-quality innings featuring 18 fours and two sixes.

Off-spinner Ashwin then came up with another dominant performance as England were bundled out for 134 in their first innings. The seasoned bowler registered figures of 5/43, while Ishant Sharma and debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up two wickets each.

Ashwin also shone with the bat in the second innings, notching up a memorable hundred. He scored 106 off 148 balls as India put up 286. Set to chase a massive target of 482, the Englishmen were bowled out for 164 - Axar starred with figures of 5/60.

Axar too good for England in Ahmedabad

Axar Patel had an unforgettable debut Test series. (Pic: Getty Images)

Left-arm spinner Axar proved lethal with the pink ball in the Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which ended in a rapid duration of two days. England won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test. Despite Zak Crawley’s 53, they were bundled out for 112 as Axar registered superb figures of 6/38.

On a rank turner, India were bowled out for 145 as Rohit (66) was the only batter to offer resistance. Root was the surprise hero for the visitors with the ball, registering sensational figures of 5/8, while Jack Leach claimed 4/54.

In their second innings, England were bundled out for 81 in 30.4 overs. Axar was again outstanding with 5/32, while Ashwin also impressed with 4/48. Set a target of 49, India raced home in 7.4 overs to register a 10-wicket triumph.

Time for the Pant show

India went into the last Test in Ahmedabad having claimed a 2-1 lead. They made it 3-1 with a thumping innings and 25-run victory. England again won the toss and took first strike. This time, they were knocked over 205 in 75.5 overs as Axar (4/68) and Ashwin (3/47) were again among the wickets.

Expand Tweet

In response, the hosts were in trouble at 146/6. However, Pant and Sundar lifted India, adding 113 runs for the seventh wicket. While the former went on to score a superb 101, the latter was stranded on 96. Axar also chipped in with 43 as India put up 365 on the board.

Having conceded a significant first-innings lead, England crumbled to 135 all out in 54.4 overs as both Axar and Ashwin registered five-fers. Dan Lawrence top-scored for the visitors with 50, but could not help England in avoiding an innings defeat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App