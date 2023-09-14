What happened to Haris Rauf & Naseem Shah ahead of Super 4 match vs Pakistan?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are squaring off in the penultimate Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, September 14. It is virtually a knock-out match, as the winner of the contest will face India in the final on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan were dealt a huge blow as their two ace pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the previous game versus India. Naseem has already been ruled out of the Asia Cup, while Rauf is being closely monitored by the PCB medical team.

Rauf does not feature in the playing XI for the match against Sri Lanka but might potentially play in the final if his side reaches the summit clash and the medical team gives clearance. The trio of Shaheen Afridi, Rauf, and Shah have played an influential role in Pakistan's consistent performances and rise in the ODI format over the past few months.

Afridi will now have to shoulder the additional responsibility in the absence of his bowling partners. Zaman Khan replaced Shah in the squad, while Shahnawaz Dahani came in as backup for Rauf.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss on Thursday and opted to bat first. He stated that the pitches at the venue were different in the second innings under the lights, which influenced his decision. He said:

"We are going to bat first. We just want to have run on the board and put pressure on them. The pitches are behaving differently in the second innings. Imam has a back spasm so he's not playing. Fakhar is back. And Saud Shakeel has a fever so Abdullah Shafique is playing."

Pakistan Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana