What happened the last time Bangladesh played a T20I against New Zealand at Dhaka?

After a thumping 4-1 T20I series win against Australia last month, Bangladesh will now host the New Zealand team for a five-match T20I series. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will be the venue for all the matches in this series. The hosts will be high on confidence after their historic series win against the Australian team.

New Zealand will be without many of its first-choice players on this tour. Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

The two teams have squared off in 10 T20Is so far, with New Zealand winning on all 10 occasions. Bangladesh will look to improve this underwhelming record in the upcoming series and register their first victory over the Kiwis in T20I cricket.

November 6, 2013: New Zealand edged Bangladesh by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Dhaka

Nice view of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka 👌 🇧🇩#YourShots 📸 sent in by Zarif Nafi pic.twitter.com/Aw2sIyq7Ii — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 22, 2020

Bangladesh's last T20I match against New Zealand in Dhaka came in 2013. It was the only T20I match during New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh that year.

Kiwis skipper Kyle Mills won the toss and opted to bat first on a good batting track. Anton Devcich (59) and Colin Munro (73*) played impactful knocks to set up a solid platform for the Kiwis. Corey Anderson (18 in 6 balls) provided the finishing touches to take the visitors to 204/5 in 20 overs. Al-Amin Hossain (2/31) had a decent outing with the ball for the hosts.

In reply, the top three batsmen perished for low scores, leaving Bangladesh in trouble at 19/3 after 1.4 overs. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (50 in 29 balls) then built useful partnerships with Mahmudullah (34), Nasir Hossain (28), and Sohag Gazi (24) to get the innings back on track.

But none of them managed to convert their starts into substantial knocks. That meant the hosts eventually fell short of the target by 15 runs as they could only reach 189/9 at the end of the allotted 20 overs.

Tim Southee (3/38) and Corey Anderson (2/21) were the picks of the bowlers for the visiting team. Mitchell McClenaghan, Kyle Mills, and Nathan McCullum scalped a wicket apiece and played supporting roles in the bowling line-up. Colin Munro won the Player of the Match award for his impressive performance with the bat in the first innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee