What happened the last time the England women's team played an ODI at Worcester?

After taking an unassailable lead in the series by winning the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, England will aim for a clean sweep when they face the Indian women's team on Saturday. The County Ground at New Road in Worcester will host the final ODI of the 3-match series.

The England women's team has played five ODIs at the county ground in Worcester since 2000. They managed to win two games at the ground while losing three contests.

The English team's last ODI match at Worcester took place on June 9, 2019. It was the second ODI of the 3-match series during the West Indies' tour of England. Skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat first on a decent batting track.

Due to rain interruptions, the match was curtailed to 41 overs. The batting unit performed collectively and helped England post 233/7 in 41 overs. Tammy Beaumont (61), Anya Shrubsole (32), and Nat Sciver (35) were notable contributors with the bat. Afy Fletcher (3/48) was the best bowler for West Indies on the day.

The weather played a spoilsport again at the halfway stage and the game was halted. After the resumption, West Indies had to chase 209 in 28 overs, according to the D/L method.

The Windies' innings never took off as none of their batters got going. England's bowlers used the overcast conditions to their advantage and strangled the opposition batters. Anya Shrubsole (2/12) and Kate Cross (2/4) bowled wonderfully and emerged as the star performers in the second innings.

As a result, the West Indies could muster only 87/6 in 28 overs and lost the match by a huge margin of 121 runs. Anya Shrubsole was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for her performances with both bat and ball.

The English bowling department has performed well so far and restricted India to low scores in both matches in the current series. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone have picked up six wickets each and are currently the leading wicket-takers in the series. No other bowler from either side has taken more than two wickets.

Tammy Beaumont (97 runs), Natalie Sciver (93 runs), and Sophia Dunkley (73 runs) starred with the bat and helped England chase down the score without any hiccups in the second ODI. The English players will hope to continue in the same vein of form and finish the series on a high by winning the last ODI against India.

