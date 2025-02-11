What happened the last time India captain Rohit Sharma played an ODI in Ahmedabad before IND vs ENG 2025?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will square off against England in the third and final ODI of the ongoing bilateral series on Wednesday (February 12). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the clash. The hosts have already won the series by registering comfortable victories in Nagpur and Cuttack.

After beginning the series with a batting failure, Rohit returned to form in the second ODI with a stellar century, proving his detractors wrong ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. It was a much-needed innings for him following a string of low scores in international cricket over the last few months.

He will be keen to continue in the same vein of form in the third ODI in Ahmedabad to stay in a good rhythm going into the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Sharma's last two games in Ahmedabad came during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played a blazing knock of 86 (63) against Pakistan during the chase in a league match of the tournament to power his side to a clinical victory.

His most recent ODI in Ahmedabad was the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. Rohit Sharma gave India a great start in the contest with a cameo of 47 (31) before perishing in the 10th over with 76 runs on the scoreboard.

His departure proved to be a turning point, as the Indian batters struggled miserably after that and were bundled out for 240 in 50 overs. Travis Head then smashed a blistering century to help Australia chase down the target in 43 overs and clinch the World Cup trophy.

Rohit Sharma's overall ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Rohit has a decent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, the host for the final ODI against England. Across seven games, the 37-year-old batter has scored 354 runs at an average of 50.57, including three half-centuries.

