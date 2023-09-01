What happened the last time India and Pakistan played an ODI in Sri Lanka?

India and Pakistan will clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow (September 2) in the Asia Cup 2023. It will be the first ODI match between the two arch-rivals on Sri Lankan soil since 2010.

The last time Sri Lanka played host to an India vs Pakistan ODI match was in the Asia Cup 2010, where they had a close encounter at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. Before the two Asian heavyweights clash once again in Sri Lanka, here's a summary of what happened the last time they met in the island nation.

Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal's half-centuries guide Pakistan to a 267-run total in Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi won the toss and decided to bat first in Sri Lanka. Opening batter Salman Butt got off to a great start and ended up scoring 74 runs off 85 deliveries. Imran Farhat (25) and Shoaib Malik (39) stitched up decent partnerships with Butt.

The Men in Green were 144/1 at one stage. Zaheer Khan (2/41) then rattled Malik's stumps, and soon after, Butt got run out courtesy of a throw from Ravindra Jadeja as Pakistan slumped to 146/3. Umar Amin (5), Umar Akmal (21) and Abdul Razzaq (3) could not contribute much.

Shahid Afridi looked dangerous during his 25-ball 32 but Praveen Kumar (3/53) trapped him LBW before he could take the total past 220. Kamran Akmal (51) then hit a half-century to help Pakistan finish 267 runs on the board. Akmal's innings consisted of two fours and three sixes.

Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India. Khan and Harbhajan Singh (2/43) took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/43) bowled a decent spell.

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni placed India in a comfortable position

Chasing 268 runs for a win, India lost the wickets of Virender Sehwag (10) and Virat Kohli (18) cheaply. Sehwag struggled a lot in the powerplay as he took 32 balls to score 10 runs before Abdul Razzaq (1/18) dismissed him caught behind. Kohli lost his stumps to Saeed Ajmal (3/56) after getting off to a start.

Gautam Gambhir (83) held one end and stitched up a 98-run third-wicket stand with captain MS Dhoni (56). An ugly fight broke out between Gambhir and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal during the drinks break as the Pakistan player appealed aggressively for caught behind. Gambhir lost his stumps to Ajmal soon.

Pakistan bounced back but Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina guided India to a win in Sri Lanka

Pakistan took four wickets in quick succession as India slumped from 180/2 to 219/6. The Men in Blue needed 49 runs off 29 balls when Harbhajan Singh (15*) joined Suresh Raina (34) in the middle. Raina launched a counter-attack and hit two fours and two sixes to reduce the required run rate, but he got run out in the final over.

Singh, who had a heated exchange with Shoaib Akhtar (0/57) in the penultimate over, kept his cool in the final over and smashed the winning six off Mohammad Amir's (0/56) bowling to help India win by three wickets.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2010 match summary

Brief Scores: India 271/7 (Gautam Gambhir 83, Saeed Ajmal 3/56) beat Pakistan 267 (Salman Butt 74, Praveen Kumar 3/53) by 3 wickets.

Man of the Match: Gautam Gambhir (83 runs off 97 balls, 6 fours and 1 six).