What happened the last time India played Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match? 

In their last match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Team India are set to face Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Friday, September 15.

Notably, the game will be a dead rubber as per the situation in the tournament. After defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue have already clinched a spot in the summit clash. Meanwhile, with two losses, Bangladesh are positioned at the bottom of the Super Fours table.

The two teams have collided with each other 12 times across ODI Asia Cups. India have recorded 11 wins, while Bangladesh have won just once. That win came in 2012 when they emerged victorious by a five-wicket margin.

The last time these two teams met in an ODI Asia Cup encounter was in 2018. Interestingly, it was in the final of the competition, which India managed to win in a nail-biting thriller.

With Virat Kohli resting, Rohit Sharma led India in the tournament. India played six games in the tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout.

Rohit won the toss in the summit clash against Bangladesh and put them to bat first. Bangladesh enjoyed a dream start as the opening partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz piled up 120 runs for the opening wicket.

Das, in particular, was the wrecker-in-chief, as he tormented the Indian bowlers with ease. He went on to hit his maiden ODI century and threatened India with his free-flowing batting.

However, after Kedar Jadhav (2/41) broke the deadlock of the opening stand, Bangladesh tumbled. It triggered a collapse as the side lost all ten wickets in the space of only 102 more runs.

Bangladesh ended up piling up 222/10 in 48.3 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 3/45.

In reply, Rohit gave India a great start as well. He hammered three sixes and as many fours for his 55-ball 48. However, a collective bowling effort from Bangladesh saw them inflict blows at crucial junctures against India.

All three, Dinesh Karthik (37), MS Dhoni (36) and Ravindra Jadeja (23) got starts, but none of them could remain not out till the end. As the match was tilting towards Bangladesh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with probably his best ODI knock and delivered a cameo of 21 runs to help India win the encounter by a slender margin of three wickets in hand.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Bangladeshi opener Das was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fighting 121 off 117 balls.

India might rest some players in their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh

India will face Bangladesh on Friday [Getty Images]

It won't come as a surprise if India go on to rest out a couple of players from their upcoming fixture against Bangladesh in Colombo. After all, the Rohit Sharma-led side has already booked their berth in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final.

The clash against Bangladesh provides a great opportunity for India to test out a few players from their bench. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who both are in India's squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, should have some game time under their belt before the mega ICC event.

Moreover, Shreyas Iyer, who missed India's last two fixtures due to a back spasm, is also likely to slot into the mix. Iyer remains a crucial cog in the wheel for India, as far as their middle order is concerned.