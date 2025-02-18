What happened the last time India played Bangladesh in a Champions Trophy match?

The Indian cricket team is all set to clash with Bangladesh in their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday (February 20) in Dubai. It will be a rematch of their semi-final clash in the 2017 edition, that took place in Birmingham.

Both teams are slotted in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will notably play all their games in Dubai, which will serve as the neutral venue in the tournament.

India have won the Champions Trophy twice (2002 and 2013) while Bangladesh are yet to lift the elusive title. The Tigers were close to creating history eight years ago but luck and performances didn't favor them.

On that note, let's take a look at what transpired when India and Bangladesh met in the semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's century drove India to a dominating victory over Bangladesh in 2017 Champions Trophy

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, won the toss and elected to field first. The decision bore fruit in the first over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar forced Soumya Sarkar (0) to drag the ball onto the stumps.

However, the pair of Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman opted positive approach to score consistent boundaries. In the seventh over, Kumar got Rahman (19) caught to pile on the worries for Bangladesh.

After taking a few balls to understand the surface, Mushfiqur Rahim scored three consecutive fours against Kumar. Iqbal soon got in on the act with his odd boundaries and rotated the strike quite well, as the Tigers crossed the 100-run mark.

Kedar Jadhav struck gold for India when he went through the gates of Iqbal (80), who tried to play a slog sweep. Although Shakib Al Hasan (15) started on a fine note, he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Soon, Jadhav made Rahim (61) caught at silly mid-on with his loopy delivery.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza (30) and Mahmudullah (21) were the crucial contributors, as Bangladesh posted a 264-run total. Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Jadhav picked two wickets each for the Indian team.

In response, India's top run-scorer in the tournament Shikhar Dhawan started off the proceedings with two consecutive fours in the second over. His partner Rohit Sharma looked sublime with his timing to secure three fours off Mustafizur Rahman's over.

Dhawan unleashed his cuts and pulls to steer the Men in Blue at an astonishing rate of 7 until the eighth over. Nevertheless, Mortaza managed to dismiss Dhawan (46) in the 15th over and broke the blossoming 87-run stand.

In the subsequent over, 'Hitman' slammed two boundaries off Shakib and reached his fifty. The then No.1-ranked ODI batter, Virat Kohli arrived at No. 3. The duo were sensational to keep up the team's tempo and garnered boundaries at will. In the 29th over, Kohli reached his fifty with a pull shot against Taskin Ahmed that went for a boundary.

Rohit reached his 11th ODI hundred with a six towards the fine leg region against Mustafizur Rahman.

Rohit Sharma (123* off 129) and Virat Kohli (96*) remained unbeaten to complete the chase with more than nine overs to spare. As a result, they entered the final, where they lost by 180 runs against Pakistan.

