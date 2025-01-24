What happened the last time India played a men's T20I at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai before IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is?

India and England will face off in the second T20I on Saturday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue are currently leading the five-match series 1-0, having won the opening match by seven wickets in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

The last time India played a T20I in Chennai was against the West Indies on November 11, 2018. Chepauk witnessed a thrilling affair between the two sides as India won in the final over of the tournament, tasting success only on the final delivery of the match.

Winning the toss, Windies opted to put up a target on board for the hosts to chase. The visitors started on a high note as openers Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer notched up 51 runs in the powerplay. On the very first delivery after the powerplay, Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough for his side by dismissing Hope.

No. 3 batter Darren Bravo then led the charge for the Caribbean side and put up some crucial runs on board, while also getting help from middle-order batter Denesh Ramdin. The latter’s wicket led to Nicholas Pooran and Bravo joining hands on the field, and what unfolded next was absolute menace by the Windies batters.

Bravo and Pooran shared an unbeaten 87-run stand for the fourth wicket and took their team’s total to 181 at the end of 20 overs. While Bravo scored 43*(37), Pooran got to his half-century, finishing with 53*(25).

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant led India to a thrilling win

India’s start to the chase was horrendous as captain and opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for a six-ball four. The visitors managed to get a second wicket inside the powerplay as KL Rahul walked back in the sixth over of the run chase, scoring 17 off 10.

What followed next was absolute destruction as Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant went bonkers and hit the ground running. The Caribbean bowlers struggled big time to break the partnership, and could only manage to do so when the Indian side had gotten closer to the target.

Dhawan and Pant put up a massive 130-run partnership off just 80 deliveries, taking their side closer to a win. It was then in the 19th over when Keemo Paul dismissed the in-form Pant to put a halt to India’s rampage. Nonetheless, Dhawan kept going and took the game to the final over, where India required five runs to win.

After Dhawan took a double and a single off the first two deliveries, Manish Pandey ran for a single on the third ball. The equation came down to one run off the final two deliveries, but Dhawan was dismissed on the penultimate ball, ending his innings with 92 runs off 62 deliveries.

Pandey handled the pressure brilliantly and got a single off the final delivery, courtesy of a misfield from the bowler. Fabian Allen almost had it, but couldn’t wrap his hands around the ball and missed grabbing it. With that, India clinched a magnificent nail-biting thriller to win the T20I series 3-0.

