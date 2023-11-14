What happened the last time India played New Zealand in an ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

The clock is ticking towards a blockbuster first semi-final at the World Cup 2023, with India and New Zealand set to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India finished on top of the points table with a spotless record having won each of their nine league-stage encounters. The Blackcaps, meanwhile, began with four consecutive wins before losing an equal number of matches, following which they annihilated Sri Lanka to consolidate fourth spot with 10 points.

Both teams also met earlier in the tournament in Dharamsala, with India coming up trumps in a tricky chase of 274 by six wickets.

India have fond memories of the Wankhede Stadium, having clinched the 2011 World Cup title at this very venue while also routing Sri Lanka earlier this month to record their largest win in the history of the competition by 302 runs.

The two teams have faced each other just once at the Wankhede Stadium and it happened to come in the first of the three-match ODI rubber in 2017.

The game marked Virat Kohli's 200th ODI appearance for India and the then skipper made it count with his 31st century in the format. Having won the toss, India opted to bat first but were put under a bit of strife as Trent Boult removed both Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Rohit Sharma (20) within the first six overs.

Kohli took command of the situation and steadied the ship although Kedar Jadhav also departed after contributing just 12 off 25 deliveries. At 71/3, Dinesh Karthik strode out and gave his captain the kind of support he was after as a fourth-wicket partnership of 73 followed.

Karthik perished for 37 before MS Dhoni replaced him to forge a 57-run stand with Kohli, who continued to look chanceless at his end. Dhoni failed to make up for a slow start and departed for a 42-ball 25 in the 41st over with Kohli left to vault the Men in Blue to a competitive total.

The superstar did not disappoint, compiling a superb century along the way as he finished on 121 off 125 deliveries before Tim Southee accounted for his wicket in the final over. Kohli's ton and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's handy 15-ball 26 saw India finish with 280/8 to set up an interesting second half, even as Boult (4/35) and Southee (3/73) were the wreckers-in-chief with the ball.

In response, New Zealand began steadily with Martin Guptill (32) and Colin Munro (28) putting up 48 runs for the opening wicket. Things soon took a turn though as Jasprit Bumrah removed Munro before Kuldeep Yadav nabbed the big wicket of skipper Kane Williamson for just six runs.

Once Guptill departed, the Blackcaps were in trouble on 80/3 but what followed was a partnership for the ages between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. The duo turned in a masterclass in negating spin, with Latham, in particular, putting on a sweep-fest to counter the famed combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep.

From milking the singles to finding the boundary regularly, it was a lesson on ODI batsmanship as they never let the asking rate get out of bounds. Latham (103*) notched up his fourth ODI hundred even as Taylor fell five runs short of his own century.

A fourth-wicket partnership of 200 shut the door firmly on the hosts as New Zealand wrapped up a comfortable six-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the series.

India look to bury the ghosts of 2019 against New Zealand

India and New Zealand squared off in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester in what was a two-day affair with the reserve day coming into play thanks to rain.

Defending just 239, Matt Henry and Boult capitalized on favorable bowling conditions to reduce the Men in Blue to 5/3 post which they could not recover despite half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni.

The manner in which the hosts have dominated the 2023 World Cup, coupled with the fact that they're playing at home, makes them favorites to bury the ghosts of Manchester when they face New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Having said that, it is far easier than it sounds given the magnitude of the occasion. However, India have every reason to believe that they can do so and book a spot in the men's ODI World Cup final for the fourth time.

The Blackcaps are looking to make a third consecutive final and finally end their World Cup drought having never won the competition. India have won the coveted prize twice in 1983 and 2011.

