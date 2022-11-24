What happened the last time India played an ODI in Auckland? 

Following a rain-affected T20I series, which India managed to clinch by a score of 1-0 against New Zealand, the two teams are set to compete in a three-match ODI series.

The opening one-day international is scheduled to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The match will start at 2.30 PM local time (7.00 AM IST).

With India missing a slew of senior players, New Zealand will start as favorites to win the ODI series.

So far, they have played 10 ODIs at Eden Park, winning just four of them. They have lost five of these encounters, while one match ended in a tie in 2014.

Situated on the northern coastline, the pitch in Auckland is generally great for batters and gets better as the game progresses.

However, with cloudy conditions on offer, bowlers, especially pacers, are expected to have their moments in the game.

India lost their last game played in Auckland against New Zealand in 2020

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2 [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

The last time they toured New Zealand was in January 2020. Following India's thumping 5-0 win in the T20Is, the two teams featured in a three-match ODI series.

After a high-scoring game in Hamilton was won by the hosts, Auckland's Eden Park hosted the second ODI, where New Zealand prevailed and eventually won the series as well.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill (79 off 79) and Henry Nicholls (41 off 59) gave their side a steady start, adding 93 runs for the first wicket. However, from overs 27 to 42, the Kiwi side endured a collapse as they lost seven wickets inside 55 runs.

Ross Taylor (73* off 74) and debutant Kyle Jamieson (25* off 26) then provided much-needed momentum to New Zealand, stitching up an unbeaten partnership of 74 runs to take the side's total to 273/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand pacers slumped India to 153/7. All the in-form batters, including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, were back in the pavilion when Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini helped them inch closer to the target.

While Jadeja scored a well-deserved 55, Saini provided great support with his career-best List-A score of 45.

The pair added 73 runs from 80 balls for the eighth wicket. It all boiled down to 23 from the last two overs, where Jimmy Neesham held his nerve to pick up Jadeja's wicket to seal the deal for his nation.

The Virat Kohli-led side eventually lost the game by 23 runs, while Jamieson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round effort (25* from 24 and 2/42).

Poll : 0 votes