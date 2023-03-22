What happened the last time India played an ODI in Chennai? 

In what will be the last match of the 41-day long tour, Australia will lock horns with Team India in the series-deciding third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

So far, India have played 13 ODIs in Chennai, having won seven and lost five of those games. One game against New Zealand in 2003 ended as a no-result.

The pitch in Chennai, in southern India, largely favors spin bowling, with the slower bowlers managing to turn the ball appreciably, especially in the second innings.

The last time India played an ODI in Chennai was in December 2019. On that day, the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the first of a three-match ODI series against West, which the hosts won by a scoreline of 2-1.

After winning the toss, West Indies asked India to bat first. Sheldon Cottrell started the proceedings with a bang, sending KL Rahul and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

With India quivering at 25/2, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer united at the crease to weather the storm. The duo added 55 runs for the third-wicket before Alzarri Joseph's bumper caught Rohit late on the pull.

With Pant coming in at five, the left-hander constructed his innings before unleashing his attacking range of strokes. Iyer complemented his partner nicely, milking singles while only occasionally resorting to aerial shots.

Iyer scored 70 off 88 while Pant came up with a fiery 69-ball 71. Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja shouldered the finishing responsibilities and played impactful cameos, guiding India to 288/8.

Shimron Hetmyer muscled the Indian bowlers in Chennai in 2019 [BCCI]

In pursuit of 289 for victory, Windies began nervously as Deepak Chahar trapped Sunil Ambris right in front of the stumps. After joining Hope at the crease, Hetmyer led the Windies fightback with supreme confidence. The flamboyant southpaw served as the chief aggressor and punished the loose deliveries with the utmost disdain, scoring his hundred in 85 balls.

Hope provided stability at the other end, remaining unbeaten till the end on 102. A 218-run partnership between Hope and Hetmyer (139) and Pooran's quick-fire 23-ball 29 finished helped West Indies chase down the target with 13 balls remaining.

India and Australia gear up for much-awaited series-decider

India v Australia - 2nd ODI

Despite India and Australia being two of the strongest batting units, it is the fast bowlers who have dominated the first two games.

Hence, both teams will be looking for some runs at a ground that isn't known as a high-scoring venue. A lot will also be riding on the much-awaited fixture as both teams will try to seal a series win.

For the first time in a while, Team India will be under pressure in a bilateral on their home soil, especially given Australia's lethal form.

The third ODI will be an exciting contest to witness with players from both sides eyeing to end the tour on a high and win the crunch tie for their respective units.

