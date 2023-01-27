What happened the last time India played a T20I in Ranchi? 

Following a comprehensive 3-0 win in the ODI series, Team India are set to host New Zealand for a three-game T20I series, which starts on Friday, January 27. The opening encounter will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

So far, India have played three T20 internationals in Ranchi and are unbeaten at the venue, winning all three of them.

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is generally a good batting surface, but isn't deemed an out-and-out batting paradise. Slow bowlers and spinners have typically benefitted from the ball gripping and coming onto the bat a little slower than usual.

The last time India played a T20I in Ranchi was in November 2021. The JSCA International Stadium Complex hosted the second of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the hosts won by a scoreline of 3-0.

Following their win in the first encounter, the hosts bagged the series when they won the second T20I in Ranchi by seven wickets.

After being put to bat first by India, the Black Caps finished with a below-par total of 153/6 in the first innings. Martin Guptill (31 off 15) provided a quick start with three fours and two sixes and put on 48 for the opening wicket with Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28).

However, the other New Zealand batters failed to contribute substantially and the team went from 90/3 to 140/6 in the space of 18 deliveries.

Harshal Patel, who made his debut in that particular game, starred with the ball for India and picked up two wickets while giving away just 25 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (65 off 36) and KL Rahul (65 off 49) lit up Ranchi with a 117-run opening stand, with both getting to their respective half-centuries. Rohit and Rahul took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners and put the game to bed with their commanding knocks.

New Zealand tried to forge a comeback into the game by picking up three quick wickets in the middle overs. However, Rishabh Pant smashed consecutive sixes off Jimmy Neesham to seal the deal for India, who won the game with 16 balls to spare.

Shubman Gill to open with Ishan Kishan in 1st T20I against New Zealand: Indian skipper Hardik Pandya

Both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan didn't have an ideal T20I series against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

On the eve of the first T20I against New Zealand, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (January 26), Pandya said:

"Shubman has done exceptionally well. So there is no talk about the opportunity, Shubman will start because of the way he is batting and was already there in the team (for Sri Lanka T20Is)."

This means there will be no room in the first XI for Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national team due to his domestic and IPL exploits.

The Indian team management has backed Gill, who has been in sensational touch in ODIs this year. He has scored three centuries, including a maiden double-hundred against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad earlier this month.

The youngster has amassed 567 runs in six ODIs this year at an astonishing average of over 113.

Having said that, Gill didn't have a memorable debut T20I series earlier this month against Sri Lanka. In those three T20Is, Gill scored 58 runs at an average of below 20.

The flamboyant batter will hope to translate his 50-over form to T20Is and make the most of his chances against New Zealand.

