What happened the last time India played a Test at the Lord's before ENG vs IND 2025?

The third Test between England and Team India of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will commence on Thursday (July 10) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
The two teams last faced each other in a Test at the venue in 2021. England won the toss and opted to bowl first in that contest. KL Rahul (129), Rohit Sharma (83), Virat Kohli (42), Rishabh Pant (37), and Ravindra Jadeja (40) batted decently and helped India reach a decent first innings total of 364. James Anderson picked up a five-wicket haul for the hosts.
England captain Joe Root then led his side from the front with a magnificent knock of 180 (321) to take them to 391 and secure a 27-run lead. India then scored 298/8 in the third innings before declaration, setting a target of 272 for England in around 60 overs on the last day at the Lord's.
Mohammed Siraj (4/32), Jasprit Bumrah (3/33), and Ishant Sharma (2/13) bowled sensational spells during the last phase of the match and bundled England for 120 in 51.5 overs to win the game by 151 runs.
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is level at 1-1 ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at the Lord's
India performed decently in the opening Test and were ahead for the majority of the period, but the hosts made a brilliant comeback on the final day and won the match by five wickets.
The visiting team then put on a dominating all-round performance in the second Test, clinching a commanding 336-run win to square things. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1.
The action now shifts to London, where the two teams will square off at the iconic Lord's. Team India has a poor record at the venue, winning only three out of 19 games. They lost 12 times, while four games ended in a draw.
You can view the schedule of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.
