What happened the last time India played a Test at the Lord's before ENG vs IND 2025?

The third Test between England and Team India of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will commence on Thursday (July 10) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Ad

The two teams last faced each other in a Test at the venue in 2021. England won the toss and opted to bowl first in that contest. KL Rahul (129), Rohit Sharma (83), Virat Kohli (42), Rishabh Pant (37), and Ravindra Jadeja (40) batted decently and helped India reach a decent first innings total of 364. James Anderson picked up a five-wicket haul for the hosts.

England captain Joe Root then led his side from the front with a magnificent knock of 180 (321) to take them to 391 and secure a 27-run lead. India then scored 298/8 in the third innings before declaration, setting a target of 272 for England in around 60 overs on the last day at the Lord's.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mohammed Siraj (4/32), Jasprit Bumrah (3/33), and Ishant Sharma (2/13) bowled sensational spells during the last phase of the match and bundled England for 120 in 51.5 overs to win the game by 151 runs.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is level at 1-1 ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at the Lord's

Ad

India performed decently in the opening Test and were ahead for the majority of the period, but the hosts made a brilliant comeback on the final day and won the match by five wickets.

The visiting team then put on a dominating all-round performance in the second Test, clinching a commanding 336-run win to square things. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1.

The action now shifts to London, where the two teams will square off at the iconic Lord's. Team India has a poor record at the venue, winning only three out of 19 games. They lost 12 times, while four games ended in a draw.

Ad

You can view the schedule of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news