What happened the last time an India-West Indies Test at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad produced a result?

Team India returns to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad to face West Indies in a Test match after seven years. Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, the visitors will look to assert their dominance further and ensure they put up another dominant performance in Trinidad.

West Indies failed to show any spine in their performance in Dominica as they lost that game by an innings and 141 runs. They will need to be on their A-game and will be keen to produce a tough fight for the high-flying visitors.

India did play a Test match in Trinidad back in 2016, but rain played spoilsport as West Indies scored 62/2 and that was pretty much the last action on the field. However, the visitors do have good memories of the last time the Port of Spain Test produced a result.

India's only win in the 2002 Test series against West Indies came at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Although India lost the Test series in West Indies 2-1 back in 2002, they did produce some great cricket in the second Test in Trinidad. The visitors lost both their openers early, but it was Rahul Dravid (69) and Sachin Tendulkar (117) who then got together and consolidated the innings.

The duo added a crucial 124 runs for the third wicket and set a platform for a competitive first innings total. Although their lower order failed to stick around for long, VVS Laxman (69*) ensured that they got to 339.

A collective effort from the Indian bowlers saw them take a handy 94-run lead in their first innings.

Javagal Srinath picked up three wickets, while Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and Harbhajan Singh contributed with a couple of wickets each.

The visitors, in their second innings, were in deep trouble when they lost their top four for just 56 runs.

However, captain Sourav Ganguly (75*) had a crucial partnership with VVS Laxman (74) that ensured they had a fighting target on the board.

West Indies began the chase of 313 well with almost every batter from their top order getting off to a start.

At 237/4, with Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul going strong, it seemed like West Indies would pull off a fantastic chase. But it wasn't to be as the hosts collapsed and lost their last six wickets for just 38 runs. Chanderpaul remained stranded on 67* as India completed a famous win by 37 runs.

VVS Laxman was the Player of the Match for his twin half-centuries which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides.