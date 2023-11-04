What happened the last time New Zealand played Pakistan in an ODI in India? 

In what promises to be a cracking contest, New Zealand are set to lock horns with Pakistan in Match 35 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. It will be an early kickoff game, scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4.

Both teams would be under pressure to perform, given the high stakes of the match. For Pakistan, it is a virtual quarterfinal, as a loss will put a full stop to their uneven campaign.

With six points from seven games, they are placed sixth on the points table and need to win both of their remaining games in order to stand a chance of making the last four. Even then, they would have to depend on other results to progress to the knockouts.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started their campaign on an outstanding note. They were at the top of the table for a while, winning their first four games and looked set for a place in the top four. However, three straight defeats have now muddied the waters.

A win for the Kiwis on Saturday would not only end Pakistan's campaign but also confirm the elimination of Sri Lanka and England.

New Zealand beat Pakistan the last time these two teams met in an ODI in India (2006)

Stephen Fleming's New Zealand beat Younis Khan's Pakistan [Getty Images]

New Zealand and Pakistan have met in 115 ODI matches, with the Men in Green winning 60. The Black Caps have won 51, while one match ended in a tie.

Two of these have been played in India, with New Zealand winning on both occasions. They first competed in an ODI in India during a tri-series in 1997.

Their last ODI in India came at the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy. It was Match 14 of the tournament and was played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Competing in their 500th ODI match, New Zealand were put to bat first. Opener Lou Vincent (3) lost his wicket in the very second over, courtesy of a brilliant in-swinger by Umar Gul. Nathan Astle (15) and Peter Fulton (7) also lost their wickets as New Zealand were 60/3 inside 15 overs.

In conditions not ideal for batting, Kiwi skipper Stephen Fleming, however, led the charge and rebuilt the innings. He stitched up a 108-run partnership with Scott Styris for the fourth wicket. Fleming made a 106-ball 80 before getting caught and bowled off Shoaib Malik.

Styris, meanwhile, kept his groundwork going as he also made a superb half-century. The Kiwi all-rounder made 86 off 113 before getting out in the penultimate over.

New Zealand finished their innings on a high, with both Brendon McCullum (27 off 13) and Jacob Oram (31 off 26) coming up with handy cameos and taking their side to 274/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan endured a dodgy start. All three of Imran Farhat (6), Younis Khan (2) and Shahid Afridi (4) were dismissed on single-digit scores, as Pakistan found themselves on 83/4 in a 16.1 overs.

Then came a crucial partnership between Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik, who added 94 runs for the fifth wicket. However, they took 122 balls to make those 94 runs, which took the asking rate above seven.

Yousuf, who played a classy knock of 71, was dismissed by Shane Bond (3/45). Yousuf's dismissal led to a collapse in the Pakistani batting unit as the Asian side lost six of their last wickets for just 46 runs.

Kyle Mills (2/38) took the tenth wicket in the form of Kamran Akmal (16), as Pakistan were bundled out for 223 in 46.1 overs. With their 51-run win, New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2006 Champions Trophy.