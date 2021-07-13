What happened the last time Pakistan played an ODI in Birmingham in 2019?

Pakistan has already lost its three-match ODI series against England by losing the first two games.

The Babar Azam-led side will now be looking to win the third ODI on Tuesday to avoid a clean sweep and salvage some pride.

We win the toss and bowl! ⚪



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2021

Edgbaston will host the third ODI of the series in Birmingham today. So far, Pakistan has played 14 ODI games at this venue, out of which they have managed to win six games and lose the remaining eight matches.

But Pakistan was victorious the last time they played at this ground. Babar Azam's side will look to draw confidence from that and try to perform well in this game.

Babar Azam's century helped Pakistan beat New Zealand in Birmingham during the 2019 World Cup

Pakistan team training session at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham ahead of third #ENGvPAK ODI#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/dUYRVdPYYo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 12, 2021

The Pakistan team's last ODI match at Edgbaston in Birmingham took place on June 26, 2019. It was the 33rd match of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men squared off against New Zealand in this contest.

Kane Williamson won the coin toss and elected to bat first. Except for the skipper himself, all the other Kiwi top-order batters departed cheaply without troubling the scorers much. Williamson(41) also perished in the 27th over, leaving his side in trouble at 83-5.

At this stage, the all-rounders James Neesham(97) and Colin de Grandhomme(64) joined hands and stitched a 131-run partnership to take their side to a respectable total. Due to their efforts, New Zealand reached 237/6 in 50 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi(3/28) was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan in the bowling department. Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan picked up a wicket apiece to support Shaheen Afridi.

WOW! Great recovery from the BLACKCAPS! @JimmyNeesh finishes 97* his best effort in ODI cricket! Superb batting gets us to 237/6 from our 50 overs 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#NZvPAK #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/C6YywV5LaB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2019

In reply, the Pakistani openers could not contribute much to the chase. The onus was on Babar Azam to anchor the chase and take his side home. Pakistan had to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals.

Babar Azam(101* in 127 balls) rose to the occasion and played a very composed knock in a tricky chase.

He put together useful partnerships with Hafeez(32) and Haris Sohail(68) to take his team to victory. Pakistan reached 241/4 in 49.1 overs to win the game, with Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed unbeaten at the crease.

Babar Azam deservedly won Player of the Match for his magnificent knock with the bat.

#OnThisDay in 2019. Brilliance from Babar Azam at the World Cup as his innings of 101* took Pakistan to an impressive 6 wicket win over New Zealand at Edgbaston #Cricket pic.twitter.com/FZnw8cYEcX — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2020

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar