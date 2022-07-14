What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match at Lord's?

Team India kicked off the three-match ODI series against England with a resounding 10-wicket win at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday (July 12).

They will now look to seal the series with another victory when they face the hosts in the second ODI today (July 14).

The iconic venue, Lord's, will host this crucial contest. With the series on the line, England will be hoping to stay alive by winning this contest and leveling the series.

So far, Team India have played eight ODI games at Lord's. They have secured wins in four games while losing three of them. One contest in 2011 ended in a tie.

India's last ODI win at this iconic ground came way back in 2004 when the then Sourav Ganguly-led side beat the Michael Vaughan-led England by 23 runs.

July 14, 2018: England beat Team India convincingly by 86 runs in a bilateral ODI series match at the Lord's

The Indian team's last ODI match at Lord's took place on July 14, 2018. It was the second match of the three-match ODI bilateral series between India and England.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the coin toss and elected to bat first on a decent batting track. Jason Roy (40) and Jonny Bairstow (38) gave the hosts a good start with a 69-run opening partnership.

Joe Root (113*) built the innings on that solid platform and hit a match-defining century while anchoring all along.

He received ample support from Eoin Morgan (53) and David Willey (50) in helping England reach 322/7 after the completion of 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/68) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors on the day.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma (15) and Shikhar Dhawan (36) put on a 49-run opening stand before Mark Wood dismissed Rohit to give England their first breakthrough.

Team India kept losing wickets at regular intervals thereafter and completely lost the plot in the steep chase. They were eventually all-out for 236 and lost the contest by 86 runs.

Liam Plunkett (4/46) bowled hard lengths consistently and reaped the rewards for his efforts with a four-wicket haul. Joe Root deservedly won the Player of the Match for his splendid knock in the first innings.

