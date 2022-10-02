What happened the last time Team India played a T20I in Guwahati?

Team India and South Africa will square off in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts lead the 3-match series 1-0 after winning their first contest on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar set up the win for India in the previous game with magnificent spells in the powerplay to restrict the Proteas team to 106/8.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul hit unbeaten half-centuries and finished the chase clinically to take their side home in 16.4 overs.

The Men in Blue will be looking to secure an unassailable lead in the series by emerging victorious tonight.

The visitors will hope for an improved batting performance after a dismal showing in their last match.

So far, Team India have played two T20I games in Guwahati. They lost one game in 2017 against Australia, while the other match in 2020 ended without a result.

Australia beat Team India comfortably by 8 wickets in a low-scoring encounter in 2017 in Guwahati

The David Warner-led Australian side won the toss and elected to field first in the contest.

Pacer Jason Behrendorff (4/21) backed up his skipper's decision with a sensational spell by scalping all four Indian top-order batters and reducing them to 27/4 in 4.3 overs.

Kedar Jadhav (27), Hardik Pandya (25), and MS Dhoni (13) tried to resurrect the innings in the middle order. However, none of them could convert their starts, as Team India were bundled out for 118.

In response, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/9) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/25) sent the Australian openers back to the pavilion inside three overs with 13 on the scoreboard.

Moises Henriques (62* off 46 balls) and Travis Head (48* off 34 balls) put on a match-winning 109-run partnership for the third wicket and finished the chase comprehensively in 15.3 overs.

Jason Behrendorff deservedly won the Player of the Match for his splendid spell in the first innings.

