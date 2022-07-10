What happened the last time Team India played a T20I at Trent Bridge?

After a disappointing loss in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, a resurgent Team India have attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series courtesy of some impressive performances.

Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the third and final match tonight (July 10).

The visitors will be looking to finish on a high by achieving a white-wash, while the hosts will be hoping to salvage some pride by winning the dead rubber today.

So far, Team India have played three T20I games at Trent Bridge, all part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup held in England. They managed to win two games against Bangladesh and Ireland while losing one contest against South Africa.

June 16, 2009: South Africa beat Team India in the group match of 2009 ICC T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge

Trent Bridge

The Indian team's last T20I match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham took place way back on June 16, 2009. It was a group match of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup held in England.

The Graeme Smith-led South African side squared off against Team India in this high-octane clash. Smith won the coin toss and elected to bat first. RP Singh removed Herschelle Gibbs (5) in the second over to begin things well for his side.

AB de Villiers (63) then anchored the innings perfectly and stitched useful partnerships to take the Proteas side to 130/5 at the end of the 20-over mark. Zaheer Khan, RP Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina picked up a wicket apiece.

In the modest chase of 131, Gautam Gambhir (21) and Rohit Sharma (29) gave India a brisk start with a 48-run partnership in 6.2 overs. Johan Botha (3/16) then spun a web around the Indian batters in the middle phase of the innings and derailed the chase by picking up crucial wickets.

MS Dhoni's side could not recover and could never gain momentum as they reached only 118/8 eventually, falling 12 runs short. Dale Steyn (2/25) supported Botha in the bowling department.

AB de Villiers deservedly won the Player of the Match for his magnificent knock in the first innings.

