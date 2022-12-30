What happened to Rishabh Pant? Explaining the sequence of events involving Indian cricketer's accident

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was injured after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while he was traveling from Uttarakhand to Delhi on Friday, December 30. The cricketer met with the accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand at around 5:30 am.

The 25-year-old, who was driving his Mercedes car, sustained injuries to his head, knee, and shin following the accident. Pant was taken to a hospital in Roorkee and has now been shifted to Dehradun.

An official statement from Uttarakhand Police confirmed that the Delhi cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident. He dozed off while driving, after which his car hit the divider and caught fire. Pant then broke the windscreen to escape. He is said to be in stable condition.

Sharing details about the cricketer’s accident, Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, told the media:

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun.”

Rishabh Pant starred in India's Test series win over Bangladesh

The 25-year-old was part of the Indian team that beat Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match Test series. The left-handed batter scored 46 in the first Test in Chattogram and 93 and nine in the second Test in Dhaka.

Pant was, however, not picked in the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which begins on January 3. According to unconfirmed reports, he was suffering from a niggle and hence was asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Having made his international debut in 2017, Pant has represented India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 66 T20Is. He has an impressive Test record, having scored 2271 runs at an average of 43.67, with five hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

