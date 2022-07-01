What happened the last time India played a Test at Edgbaston?

With the series interestingly poised at 2-1, Team India are all set to square off against the England team in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1).

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match due to a positive Covid-19 report. Jasprit Bumrah will stand in as skipper of the Indian team in his absence.

Till now, team India have played seven Test matches at Edgbaston, all against the England side. They have lost six games while managing to just draw one Test match. Of the six defeats, three of them were heavy innings losses.

August 01-04, 2018: England edged out Team India by 31 runs despite Virat Kohli's heroics

India last played England at The Edgbaston in the first Test of the 2018 tour. England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the series opener. Ravichandran Ashwin gave the visitors their first breakthrough by casting out Alastair Cook in the ninth over.

Joe Root (80) had another field day as he held the innings together for his side in the company of Jonny Bairstow (70) and Keaton Jennings (42). A collective effort from India enabled them to restrict the home team to 287 in the first innings. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged four wickets, while Shami scalped three wickets.

Murali Vijay (20) and Shikhar Dhawan (26) gave the Indian team a decent start with a 50-run opening partnership. Sam Curran then wreaked havoc by dismissing both the openers and then KL Rahul in the space of three overs to put his side ahead in the match.

#INDvsENG Only 2 Indians have scored a Test ton at EdgbastonSachin Tendulkar in 1996 , 1st test122 (177)India's score - 219% age of team's runs scored - 55.7Virat Kohli in 2018,1st test149 (225)India's score - 274%age of team's runs scored - 54.4 Only 2 Indians have scored a Test ton at Edgbaston ♦Sachin Tendulkar in 1996 , 1st test 122 (177) India's score - 219 % age of team's runs scored - 55.7 ♦Virat Kohli in 2018,1st test 149 (225) India's score - 274 %age of team's runs scored - 54.4 #INDvsENG https://t.co/YmBFI9lVcm

Virat Kohli (149) led his team from the front with a majestic hundred. Despite not receiving much support from his teammates, Kohli singlehandedly took his side to 274 in their first innings.

The bowlers once again put on a wonderful showing, bundling out England for 180 in the second innings. With 194 as a target in front of them, Virat Kohli's men wilted under pressure while chasing. They skittled out for 162 and ended up suffering a heartbreaking 31-run defeat.

