What are the 5 highest individual scores in India-England Test matches?

Following a successful tour of Australia, Team India is all set to host England in a 4-match Test series commencing on February 5th. Both teams come into the series high on confidence after triumphs in their previous series against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.

While India beat Australia 2-1 Down Under, England registered a phenomenal 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka. Both India and England get merely 3 days to train before the first Test in Chennai.

India-England Test matches have always been a delight to watch for cricket enthusiasts. From on-field banter to fight-through performances, fans have witnessed it all.

The upcoming series promises tons of action after thrilling performances from both teams in the recent past. Having said that, let's at the top individual scorers in India-England Tests.

1. Graeme Gooch - 333 at Lord's, 1990

On July 27, 1990, Graham Gooch played one of the most exquisite knocks by an Englishman in Test cricket. The right-hander captivated the Lord’s crowd as he went on to score 333 runs off just 485 balls against India.

Gooch’s 333 is currently the joint 13th-highest individual score by a batsman in Tests. The record is also the third-highest score by an Englishman in the longest format of the game.

2. Karun Nair - 303* at Chepauk, 2016

It was on December 19, 2016 that Karnataka’s Karun Nair became the second Indian triple centurion (303*) after legendary destructive batsman Virender Sehwag. The youngster was playing just his third match in Test cricket.

Karun Nair also became only the third batsman in Test cricket history to convert his maiden century into a triple century. An amazing feat for the then-25-year-old!

3. Alastair Cook - 294 at Birmingham, 2011

In what could be termed one of the finest knocks by an English batsman, Sir Alastair Cook's knock had grace, poise and perfection. Cook took 545 deliveries to amass 294 runs to help England post 794 runs on the board against India in August of 2011.

294 from 545 deliveries also happens to be Sir Alastair Cook's highest individual Test score in a career filled with amazing knocks.

4. Geoffery Boycott - 246* at Leeds, 1967

There are a few occasions in cricket when the score itself is less important than the manner in which the runs are accumulated. Geoffery Boycott's labourious 246 against India at Leeds was not met with praise. Instead, the Englishman faced a series of insults from the media and fans and was eventually axed by the England selectors.

He was also hailed as 'Selfish' Geoff Boycott by fans after his dismal show, and his innings is often referred to as 'The Crawl'.

5. Ian Bell - 235 at The Oval, 2011

Ian Bell played a pivotal role in England's massive win at The Oval against India in 2011. Ian Bell, who forged a 350-run partnership with Kevin Pietersen, scored a knock of 235 runs. which allowed England to make 591 before declaring. The total proved to be just enough to bowl India out twice without having to bat again.