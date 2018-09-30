Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What India needs to consider before selecting squad for the ODIs against WI

vinay rajupalepu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
483   //    30 Sep 2018, 15:51 IST

He was impressive during the Asia Cup 2018
With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, former Indian cricketers and fans are increasingly worried about the state of the Indian middle order. The upcoming West Indies ODI series is a great opportunity to test the bench strength of India and thereby solve the middle order puzzle. Along with the middle order conundrum, there are other aspects that are to be considered by the Indian cricket management.

Giving more chances to KL Rahul as an opener

As it was evident from the Asia Cup that the team management is keen on playing Rahul as an opener than as a middle-order batsman. So it is important that he gets more chances as an opener before the World Cup. Furthermore, Rohit and Dhawan scored consistently throughout the Asia Cup, leaving almost no runs for the incoming batsmen to score in run chases.

Rohit and Dhawan must be rotated during the 5 ODIs that India plays against the West Indies. Doing so will give enough game time and confidence to KL as an opener if he is to replace the regular openers during the World Cup owing to their form or injury concerns.

Resting either Dhawan or Rohit will also expose the middle order to more pressure situations which will help in identifying the batsman who can fit in at the number 4 role in the lineup.

Playing Rayudu at 4

With Virat Kohli stabilizing the batting order by coming back at No.3, Rayudu, who came in at No.3 during the Asia Cup must be provided more chances at No.4 in the series against West Indies. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni and Jadeja/Pandya can complete the rest of the middle order.

Alternatives for Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be rested for the West Indies ODIs. The young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed must be an automatic selection after his commendable performance at the Asia Cup.

Umesh Yadav, who was part of the ODI team during the England tour can be drafted into the squad. Finally, along with Khaleel and Umesh, Shardul Thakur must also be picked in view of the long-term prospect of strengthening the pace battery of India ahead of the World Cup in England.

India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Khaleel Ahmed
vinay rajupalepu
CONTRIBUTOR
