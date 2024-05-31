What is India's record in men's T20 World Cups?

India will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland in the USA on Wednesday, June 5. The Men in Blue have participated in all T20 World Cups played so far. In fact, India lifted the championship in the inaugural edition of the mega event held in 2007.

This year, India are among the favorites to take the title home. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are a part of the Indian squad.

Apart from Ireland, India's T20 World Cup group consists of Pakistan, Canada and USA. Before the Men in Blue start their campaign, here's a quick look at the Indian team's overall record in T20 World Cups.

India's win percentage in T20 World Cups is more than 60%

Teams from different parts of the planet have competed in T20 World Cups over the last 17 years. India have the third-best win percentage in the mega event's history. Only Nepal (66.66) and Australia (62.5) have a better win percentage than India (61.36).

India have played 44 matches in the T20 World Cup, recording 27 wins and 15 defeats. The Indian team's first-ever match in the mega event against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, and till date, it is the only T20 World Cup fixture involving India which has produced no result. Here's a summary of India's record:

Matches played: 44

Won: 27

Lost: 15

No result: 1

Which team has the most wins in T20 World Cup?

Pakistan owns the record for the most wins by a team in T20 World Cup matches. The Men in Green have registered 28 wins in 47 games. India stand second on the list with 27 victories from 44 matches.

India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the upcoming T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York. It will be interesting to see which team comes out victorious.

