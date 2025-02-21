What is India's record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 clash?

India and Pakistan will face off in the fifth match of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While the latter nation are the tournament host, Team India are playing their matches in Dubai and have not traveled to their neighboring country.

The arch-rivals have squared off five times in the previous editions of the tournament to date and will be gearing up for their sixth contest. Notably, Pakistan have a slender 3-2 lead over India in their Champions Trophy head-to-head.

The two sides first faced each other in the 2004 edition of the tournament in Edgbaston, Birmingham, in what was a group-stage match. Pakistan restricted India to 200 runs in the first innings and went on to clinch a three-wicket win.

Mohammed Yousuf played a key role with the bat and scored a 114-ball 81 to be adjudged the Player of the Match. Shoaib Akhtar and Naved-ul-Hasan were the pick of the bowlers as they finished with four scalps each.

The teams next faced in the 2009 edition of the tournament at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. This too was a group stage match as both teams were placed in Group A, and Pakistan won the toss to bat first.

Putting up 302/9 in their 50-over quota, Pakistan restricted the Men in Blue to just 248 in 44.5 overs to eventually win the match by 54 runs. Shoaib Malik was the standout performer as he notched up a magnificent 128(126).

After bagging consecutive wins in two editions of the tournament, Pakistan faced India for the third time in Champions Trophy 2013, this time again at Birmingham’s Edgbaston. While Pakistan were backed with a 2-0 lead, India were third time lucky as they finally managed to open their account.

A rain-marred 40-overs-a-side game saw Pakistan accumulating only 165 runs in 39.4 overs as rain interrupted play again. As a result, India were now set to play a 22-over innings and were handed a revised target of 102, which they chased in 19.2 overs to clinch the match by eight wickets.

Entering their fourth CT clash with a 1-2 deficit against Pakistan, India faced their arch-rivals at the same venue in Birmingham in the group stage of the 2017 tournament. Winning the toss, the Men in Green decided to bowl first.

India’s first innings was reduced to 48 overs as the Men in Blue scored 319/3 in the allotted overs. Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 runs in 41 overs, as per the DLS method, and they managed only 164/9 in 33.4 overs.

By virtue of the DLS method, India were announced the winners as they made it 2-2 in the two sides’ head-to-head.

What happened the last time India faced Pakistan in a Champions Trophy match?

Interestingly, the two sides met for a second time in the same edition in the tournament’s summit clash at The Oval in London.

Winning the toss, India opted to bowl first as Pakistan set a 339-run target for Virat Kohli’s men to chase, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman’s 114. In response, India’s batting unit fumbled as only Hardik Pandya played a noteworthy knock of 76(43).

A terrible batting order collapse saw Pakistan dishing India out for a paltry 158 in 30.3 overs, defeating their opponents by a whopping 180 runs and lifting the Champions Trophy title in style.

The now-defending champions will face Rohit Sharma-led India in a blockbuster clash on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in Champions Trophy:

Year Venue Result 2004 Edgbaston, Birmingham Pakistan win by 3 wickets 2009 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pakistan won by 54 runs 2013 Edgbaston, Birmingham India won by 8 wickets 2017 Edgbaston, Birmingham India won by 124 runs 2017 The Oval, London Pakistan won by 180 runs

