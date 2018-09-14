What is in Afghanistan's artillery for this Asia Cup?

Rahul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 92 // 14 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan has been Afghanistan's leading bowler in all the three formats

Afghanistan's cricket team has been the most exciting team around the circuit for more than a couple of years now. After becoming a full-time ICC member and getting a Test playing nation status; this team has grown leaps and bounds and with Asia Cup around the corner, everyone's eyes will be on them.

Afghanistan's team pack in some solid performers in the limited overs format. Unarguably, bowling is their biggest strength with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Wafadar who have been performing consistently well now for the team. But, everyone will be waiting to see Rashid Khan as he has been their superstar in the game now. It will be really difficult for the other teams to get better off Afghanistan's bowling attack.

The batting department is lead by their captain Asghar Stanikzai, now Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shehzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi and others. They have a good mixture of both young and experienced players in the squad that can help them to actually qualify for the next round or even to the fina.

The all-rounders are also doing quite a good job for their team. Mohammad Nabi is their premier all-rounder followed by the experienced Samiullah Shenwari and Gulbadin Naib, who have been around for quite a while now. There have also been the likes of Javed Ahmadi and Rahmat Shah in the squad who have shown so much promise with their all-round abilities in the past.

Afghanistan is placed with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in its group and it will be very tough to say that who will qualify for the next round. The Sri Lankan team are not the team they used to be previously and Bangladesh has been struggling with some injuries to its players but still are a very competitive side. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Afghans approach their games against these two teams with all their might and prowess.

Send us news tips at cricket@sportskeeda.com