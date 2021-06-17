"What is Rishabh Pant thinking about?"- Wasim Jaffer comes up with cheeky reply to tweet

Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer has come up with a hilarious reply to a Twitter post involving Rishabh Pant days ahead of the WTC final against New Zealand.

Jaffer has been a sensation on Twitter ever since he joined the platform. His banter and one-liners have been a hit on the microblogging website.

ESPNCricinfo recently posted a photo of Rishabh Pant on Twitter asking what he was thinking about.

Wasim Jaffer shared a photo of New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel while replying to the question.

Rishabh Pant, who has been in swashbuckling form in the last couple of months, is expected to go big against the Kiwi spinner. With the ball coming into him, the southpaw will be eyeing to reap the maximum out off the Indian-born Ajaz Patel.

Rishabh Pant has amassed 662 runs from 11 matches in the World Test Championship

Rishabh Pant has been on an impressive run of form in the World Test Championship. The southpaw has accumulated 662 runs from 11 matches at an average of 41.37, including a century and four half-centuries.

He also played an important part in Team India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier in the year. Pant played an impressive innings of 97 runs in the Sydney Test and a match-winning knock of 87 runs to breach the Gabbatoire to help India lift the trophy.

No wicketkeeper has scored more runs than Rishabh Pant in Test cricket since his debut against England in 2018 🔥🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KWjlRsLOrq — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 9, 2021

With prior experience of playing in these conditions, the cricketer from Delhi will look to continue his rich vein of form in the crucial game. The 23-year-old made his debut at Trent Bridge in 2018 before hitting a century in only his third Test match. Pant played an outstanding knock of 114 runs off 146 balls at the Kennington Oval.

The WTC final between India and New Zealand begins on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

