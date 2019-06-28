×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What makes the perfect One-Day International format knock? 

Khyatt desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
100   //    28 Jun 2019, 19:56 IST

MS Dhoni has produced a number of quality knocks this World Cup
MS Dhoni has produced a number of quality knocks this World Cup

As the teams inch towards the final gasp for making the cut to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019, few things stand out in the 12th edition of this quadrennial showpiece.

Every World Cup throws up its share of heroes, bowlers who turn matches on their heads, fielders who spark a comeback with moments of brilliance, and of course the men wielding the willows, who lash out dream knocks when their teams need them the most.

And this one has been no different. Careers made, careers broken. But what's made this one stand out, is the character of those knocks and how they've been received.

The Knocks

Williamson has been New Zealand's best batsman in this campaign
Williamson has been New Zealand's best batsman in this campaign

Mahendra Singh Dhoni came under immense criticism after his 56 run-knock against the West Indies which came off 61 balls. All of the social media lashed out at him for playing a sluggish inning. All the criticism came pouring on this knock, which came at the back of his 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan.

Some of the most critical knocks of this World Cup have been of a similar character. One perfect example is Kane Williamson's gritty ton against South Africa. New Zealand were dangling at 80 for 4. At such a time, the team needed someone like Williamson to play out of his skin.

The Black Caps skipper anchored the innings beautifully, producing a 138-ball 106 run knock. All it showed was that in times of crisis, fireworks can't save you. The batsmen need to apply themselves and and take it through to the last ball.

Similar was Babar Azam's knock against New Zealand. All these knocks are right there on top with the other great World Cup knocks. However, what's hindering us from the character of these knocks, is the undue importance we are giving to the rates at which they are scored.

Advertisement

The Reception

In an era where T20 cricket has captured the imagination of the masses, innings like these are growing in rarity. Frenzied fans want regular 350-plus scores. They want balls flying out of the park every over. They want blazing knocks at 200 plus strike rates.

But if you look at it in hindsight, it is these knocks that really make the difference in those all important pressure games. These are innings that steady the ship and release the pressure off the dressing room. The ability to produce knocks like these, seperates the good batsmen from the great ones.

History has shown that the best batsmen are those who have the ability to bat for longer durations of time. That is what's batting has always been about. Its about grinding out in the middle. Trying to smoke every ball can only take you so far. It is knocks like Dhoni's and Williamson's that really capture the essence of batting.

Babar Azam held his nerve to take his team through against New Zealand.
Babar Azam held his nerve to take his team through against New Zealand.

What is the real essence of a good ODI knock?

Times are changing and batsmen have to change with them. Mammoth totals and big sixes have become the norm. Even in the "much longer" ODI format.

Bats are getting thicker and boundaries are getting smaller. But every once in a while, when a Dhoni, or a Williamson, or a Babar, really applies himself, grinds it out in the middle, and throws up one of those gritty and patient knocks, we, the fans and pundits, can either underplay them by saying that they came at a slow pace, or cherish them.

In the end, these gritty knocks are what encompass the true essence of the game and can make the difference between winning or losing a World Cup.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kane Williamson Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Who has an advantage in the clash of the favorites?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
Star players you didn't know played in the World Cup 2019 and U19 World Cup together
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who can break Shoaib Akhtar's record for fastest delivery
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three reasons why India might not win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting the teams' positions on the points table
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 wicket-keepers who could be match-winners for their teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A tournament of imperfections 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 Fastest bowlers in the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 120/1 (22.3 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 84 runs to won from 27.3 overs
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us