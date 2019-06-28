What makes the perfect One-Day International format knock?

MS Dhoni has produced a number of quality knocks this World Cup

As the teams inch towards the final gasp for making the cut to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019, few things stand out in the 12th edition of this quadrennial showpiece.

Every World Cup throws up its share of heroes, bowlers who turn matches on their heads, fielders who spark a comeback with moments of brilliance, and of course the men wielding the willows, who lash out dream knocks when their teams need them the most.

And this one has been no different. Careers made, careers broken. But what's made this one stand out, is the character of those knocks and how they've been received.

The Knocks

Williamson has been New Zealand's best batsman in this campaign

Mahendra Singh Dhoni came under immense criticism after his 56 run-knock against the West Indies which came off 61 balls. All of the social media lashed out at him for playing a sluggish inning. All the criticism came pouring on this knock, which came at the back of his 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan.

Some of the most critical knocks of this World Cup have been of a similar character. One perfect example is Kane Williamson's gritty ton against South Africa. New Zealand were dangling at 80 for 4. At such a time, the team needed someone like Williamson to play out of his skin.

The Black Caps skipper anchored the innings beautifully, producing a 138-ball 106 run knock. All it showed was that in times of crisis, fireworks can't save you. The batsmen need to apply themselves and and take it through to the last ball.

Similar was Babar Azam's knock against New Zealand. All these knocks are right there on top with the other great World Cup knocks. However, what's hindering us from the character of these knocks, is the undue importance we are giving to the rates at which they are scored.

The Reception

In an era where T20 cricket has captured the imagination of the masses, innings like these are growing in rarity. Frenzied fans want regular 350-plus scores. They want balls flying out of the park every over. They want blazing knocks at 200 plus strike rates.

But if you look at it in hindsight, it is these knocks that really make the difference in those all important pressure games. These are innings that steady the ship and release the pressure off the dressing room. The ability to produce knocks like these, seperates the good batsmen from the great ones.

History has shown that the best batsmen are those who have the ability to bat for longer durations of time. That is what's batting has always been about. Its about grinding out in the middle. Trying to smoke every ball can only take you so far. It is knocks like Dhoni's and Williamson's that really capture the essence of batting.

Babar Azam held his nerve to take his team through against New Zealand.

What is the real essence of a good ODI knock?

Times are changing and batsmen have to change with them. Mammoth totals and big sixes have become the norm. Even in the "much longer" ODI format.

Bats are getting thicker and boundaries are getting smaller. But every once in a while, when a Dhoni, or a Williamson, or a Babar, really applies himself, grinds it out in the middle, and throws up one of those gritty and patient knocks, we, the fans and pundits, can either underplay them by saying that they came at a slow pace, or cherish them.

In the end, these gritty knocks are what encompass the true essence of the game and can make the difference between winning or losing a World Cup.