What is the prize money for winners and runners-up in WPL 2023?

The much-awaited inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) final will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

The winner of the WPL 2023 will earn Rs 6 crore and the runners-up will get Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, third-placed UP Warriorz will get Rs 1 crore as a cash prize.

The fourth and fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will go empty-handed.

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai Prize Money Comparisons IPL vs WPL vs PSL in Indian Rupees :



IPL 2022 :

Winner - 20 Crores

Runner up - 13 Crores

3rd Position - 7 Crores



WPL 2023 :

Winner - 6 Crores

Runner up - 3 Crores

3rd Position - 1 Crore



PSL 8 :

Winner - 3.7 Crores

Runner up - 1.49 Crores Prize Money Comparisons IPL vs WPL vs PSL in Indian Rupees : IPL 2022 : Winner - 20 CroresRunner up - 13 Crores3rd Position - 7 CroresWPL 2023 :Winner - 6 CroresRunner up - 3 Crores3rd Position - 1 CrorePSL 8 :Winner - 3.7 CroresRunner up - 1.49 Crores

DC and MI eye maiden WPL 2023 trophy

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have directly qualified for the WPL final with a better net run rate (NRR) than Mumbai Indians in the points table. The two teams, though, won an equal number of games (six) out of eight matches in the group stage fixtures.

MI, on the other hand, beat Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the WPL 2023 Eliminator to qualify for the final.

DC and MI have faced each other twice in the group stage. MI beat DC by eight wickets in their first encounter before DC avenged their defeat against MI with a nine-wicket win.

The two teams have a great mixture of star power and exciting young talent. MI boasts talents like Nat Sciver (272 runs & 10 wickets in nine games), Hayley Mathews (258 runs & 13 wickets in nine games), Harmanpreet Kaur (244 runs in nine games), and Saika Ishaque (15 wickets in nine games).

Meanwhile, DC skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in WPL 2023, with 310 runs in eight games. Jess Jonassen (77 runs & eight wickets in eight games) and Shafali Varma (241 runs in eight games) could be match-winners on their day.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

Poll : 0 votes