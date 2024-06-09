What is Rohit Sharma's record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will be in action when the Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Sunday, June 9. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

Rohit is expected to play a crucial role and lead the team from the front against the Men in Green. However, history is against him, as the right-handed batter is yet to unleash his best form against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. He aggregates only 68 runs in six games at a lowly average of 17 and a strike rate of 121.42, with a highest score of 30*.

His first T20 World Cup game against the Men in Green came during the final of the 2007 edition in Johannesburg. After an excellent start by Gautam Gambhir, the middle order faltered to keep the momentum going.

Trending

However, a late flourish from Rohit Sharma helped India cross the 150-run mark. Rohit's unbeaten 16-ball 30 proved to be the difference maker in the end, as Pakistan fell short by just five runs, which helped MS Dhoni and Co. lift the title.

The Mumbai-born cricketer, who used to play in the middle-order then, didn't get to bat in a one-sided game during the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. India easily chased down 129 to script an eight-wicket victory.

The 2014 edition was another one-sided low-scoring game. Chasing 131 to win, Rohit, back in the top order, gave his side a steady start. He scored 24 off 21, including a boundary and two sixes. The Men in Blue continued the momentum to reach home with nine balls and seven wickets in hand.

The 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup at home saw India and Pakistan go up against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A sudden rainfall delayed proceedings, and the game was reduced to 18 overs.

Batting first, the visiting side could only muster 118-5. In reply, the Men in Blue were rocked early with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut cheaply. However, India won comfortably, riding on an unbeaten half-century from Virat Kohli.

Rohit's last two outings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups saw him score only four runs. He was trapped in front by Shaheen Shah Afridi in Dubai in 2021 for a duck, while Haris Rauf got the better of him in the last edition in Melbourne.

Given Rohit Sharma's struggles against left-arm pacers, Babar Azam will likely employ Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi against the right-hander. He will have to overcome his demons against left-arm pacers to score big.

How did Rohit Sharma perform in the opening game against Ireland?

Despite his indifferent record against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma had a great start to the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. He scored a half-century to set up Men in Blue's victory against Ireland in New York. The right-hander scored 52 off 37, including four boundaries and three sixes, before being retired hurt.

Rohit copped a blow in his arm on an uneven New York and walked off without taking any risk. Later, he clarified that the injury wasn't serious.

"Just a little sore (the arm)," he said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

India are second in the points table with two points, behind co-hosts USA, who have four points in their kitty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback