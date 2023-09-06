"What a shame" - Rohit Sharma roasted for signing autograph for rape accused Sandeep Lamichhane after IND vs NEP Asia Cup game

India captain Rohit Sharma is at the receiving end on social media after he gave an autograph to Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichanne, a rape accused, following the India-Nepal game at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Monday, September 4.

In several pictures that have gone viral on X (previously known as Twitter), Rohit was seen signing on Lamichanne’s jersey. The spinner smiled as he posed with Rohit.

Earlier this year, Scotland players refused to shake hands with Sandeep Lamichhane over his rape charges after an ODI in Kirtipur on February 17.

For the uninitiated, Lamichanne has been accused of raping a minor last year. He was taken into police custody in October last year before being released on January 13. He was initially suspended by the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN), but the suspension was lifted in February.

An investigation is being conducted against him under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074. If found guilty, he will serve prison for 10-12 years.

Lamichanne is currently on bail. The 23-year-old got clearance from the Supreme Court to travel abroad in March earlier this year.

On the professional front, Lamichanne is Nepal's highest wicket-taker with 197 wickets in 95 games across formats.

Fans on X roasted Rohit Sharma for his gesture towards Sandeep Lamichanne on Monday. One user wrote:

"Is this man an accuse of that shameless thing!"

Rohit Sharma returns to form ahead of the IND vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup clash

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has returned to form ahead of the Indo-Pak Super 4 clash in at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Rohit smashed unbeaten 74 runs off 59 balls, including five sixes and six boundaries against Nepal as India won by 10 wickets. With his exploits, he also became the first captain to complete 1,000 runs in international cricket this year.

In the opening game, the right-handed batter was cleaned up by ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, departing for 11 off 22 deliveries.

Rohit needs 78 runs to become only sixth Indian to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Others on the elite list are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.