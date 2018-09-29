India's predicted bowling combination for the World Cup

Bhuvi will lead the Indian bowling line-up at the World Cup

It was the combined bowling effort of the likes of Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, R Ashwin, Harbhajan, and Yuvraj Singh which won India in the World Cup in 2011. However, the combination of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, and Jadeja did not click down under in 2015.

With the Indian team producing bowlers at a quick rate courtesy IPL, the selectors will have a tough time in finalizing the bowling combination for the World Cup next year in England.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The first bowler's name to be put on paper will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Being the most experienced bowler among a current lot of Indian bowlers, Bhuvi can be an asset with his swing in the first few overs and can also restrict the run scoring at the death with his slower balls and yorkers.

As seen from the Asia Cup final, Bhuvi at no. 8 would be helpful with the bat too. He will be expected to emulate the role of Zaheer Khan in the 2011 World Cup.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

With his unorthodox bowling action, Jasprit Bumrah will be a certainty in the Indian squad for the World Cup. He is considered as the best bowler at the death and he has fulfilled the absence of quality death bowlers for the Indian team in the past.

His combination with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will decide the outcome of India's performance in the mega ICC event. With good performances in the recently concluded England series, the Indian fans can remain hopeful of plenty of wickets from the youngster.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

India has always had good spinners in the World Cup. After Anil Kumble, a wrist spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav will be leading the spin-bowling department at the World Cup. His left arm chinaman deliveries will work in the middle overs to restrict the run flow and break crucial partnerships.

Although Yuzvendra Chahal will also be selected to the squad, Kuldeep will be the confirmed starter in the squad depending on the conditions. However, Kuldeep has to keep up his reputation in the upcoming few matches to be a preferred over Chahal when Kohli sits down to select the playing XI.

#4 Umesh Yadav

India have been using Hardik Pandya as the third seamer in the past few tournaments. However, due to Hardik's injury concerns and his inability to bowl well consistently will make the Indian selectors look for another fast bowling option. With a successful IPL and having the experience of representing India in the World Cup before, Umesh Yadav will be apt for this role.

He can be a perfect back-up if any one of the Bhuvi-Bumrah partnership has a bad day on the field. Including him in the squad will add a new dimension to the Indian bowling line-up.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

After putting on a good performance in the Asia Cup, Jadeja will add a variety to the bowling combination. His accuracy with the ball and his sharp arm balls will be a crucial asset to the team.

Also, his batting services and contribution in the field may help him get ahead of Chahal to be included in the squad. Having Jadeja along with Hardik will solve India's problem of genuine team balance and will remove the burden on Kohli to find a bowler if the fifth bowler has a bad day.

#6 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya will be the most crucial member as he is responsible for the team's balance. Being an efficient medium pacer and a good hitter down the line-up, Hardik's performance will decide India's fate in the World Cup. His athleticism on the field will be an added bonus.

He will be called on to bowl in the middle overs and can be used as a dark-horse to break crucial partnerships. His ability to get on top of the opposition bowlers with his bat will also help the Indian squad with some quick runs.

Having Hardik and Jadeja play together can be the best way forward for the Indian team in the World Cup.