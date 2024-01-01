"𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 whatchu got 👋"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma poses with wife Ritika Sajdeh 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed for an endearing picture with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, during their New Year festivities. The couple are currently in South Africa as Rohit is leading the Indian Test side in the two-match Test series.

India lost the Boxing Day Test in Centurion last week in a disappointing fashion by innings and 32 runs. The visitors were poor in all aspects of the game, with only Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah performing decently in the match.

Rohit Sharma also failed with the bat as he scored 5 (14) and 0 (8) in the two innings at the top of the order. He will be eager to make amends and put in a much-improved performance in the 2nd Test.

Rohit took to his official Instagram handle on Monday (January 1) and gave a glimpse of his New Year celebrations by sharing a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. He captioned it:

"𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 whatchu got 👋

"These type of performances happen"- Rohit Sharma on India's poor showing in 1st Test vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma did not want to overthink about the loss in Centurion and opined that such things happen at times. He pointed out that India has performed consistently in overseas conditions over the past few years in England and Australia. At the press conference after the 1st Test, Rohit said:

"Yes, we had a performance like this here. But, don't forget, what we did in Australia and England. In Australia, we won the series, there our batters stepped up. In England, we drew a series, we shone with both bat and ball.

He added:

"These type of performances happen. It's not that we don't know how to bat outside India. At times, oppositions play better than us and win matches. I think that's what happened here. It's not like the opposition batted 110 overs, and we didn't bat as many putting together both innings. In the last four tours outside India, go and see our records.

The second Test between the two the sides will commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

