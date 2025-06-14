When Aiden Markram scored 66* in the final vs Pakistan to help South Africa win 2014 U19 World Cup 

South Africa opening batter Aiden Markram played a generational knock under pressure in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's. The right-handed batter led the Proteas' run-chase effort in the fourth innings against a daunting 282-run target.

Markram was touted as one of the brightest talents to come out of South Africa in the last decade. Named captain of the South Africa youth team for the 2014 U-19 World Cup, he guided the team to silverware in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The skipper was the leading scorer for South Africa in the tournament, and the third-highest overall. He played a massive role in the final against Pakistan as well, when the Proteas were handed a tricky 132-run target and were reduced to 28-2 in the 12th over.

Opening the innings, he anchored the run-chase, scoring an unbeaten and patient 66 runs off 125 deliveries. The emerging talent was named the Player of the Tournament for his run-scoring and captaincy over the course of the campaign.

The batter went on to make his international debut three years later in 2017, eventually being named captain gradually across formats. He was the second-youngest captain after Graeme Smith to lead the Proteas in ODIs after being handed the role in 2018.

He led the Proteas to the 2024 T20 World Cup final as well, but on that occasion, he was dismissed for just four runs off five deliveries by Arshdeep Singh.

Aiden Markram holding his end in the final stretch as Australia dismiss Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs on Day 4 of 2025 WTC Final

The opening batter had reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing WTC final itself, stitching up crucial partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma to set the platform for the run-chase. He was unbeaten on 102 at Stumps on Friday, and resumed right from where he left things.

Australia put some pressure on South Africa with the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs in the first session on Day 4, but Markram has continued to be a rock. At the time of writing, Markram has played close to 200 deliveries, and is unbeaten on 122. The Proteas are still 35 runs away from the target, with six wickets in hand.

