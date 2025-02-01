When Gautam Gambhir defended India during concussion sub controversy on 2020-21 Australia tour

Former Indian cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir voiced his opinion when the Men in Blue used a concussion substitute for the first time in history back in 2020. Team India were forced to call up leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the bench after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the second innings after being hit on the helmet during the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020.

The replacement had a stellar outing, returning with figures of 3-25 as India won the contest by 11 runs. Australia head coach Justin Langer was far from pleased with the situation and had confronted match referee David Boon, expressing his displeasure.

Controversy had emerged as a specialist bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal was approved as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Gautam Gambhir and Team India are embroiled in a similar debacle right now after Harshit Rana came on as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on January 31.

Trending

Back then, Gambhir had maintained that India did not breach any rules given that the concussion was legitimate, and spoke about the match referee's rule in the proceedings.

"It's difficult. It's the match referee's call as well. What he thinks about it, that is more important. I know that Justin Langer will be unhappy about it because Jadeja had a hamstring niggle as well. Actually getting a replacement, someone like a Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a very good T20 bowler, it made things worse for Australia," Gautam Gambhir had told ESPN Cricinfo.

Chahal's four overs and three wickets proved to be game-changing as India defended the 162-run target to take an early lead in the three-match series.

"If there is a concussion rule, then why not use it?" - Gautam Gambhir

The former batter defended India's decision to utilize the concussion substitute rule, reminding that the provision has been placed keeping such situations in mind.

"If there is a concussion rule, then why not use it? And they used it to the best of their advantage. If there is actually a concussion, then fair on India to use that," Gambhir added.

Now the head coach of the Indian team, Gambhir is likely to have played a huge role in nominating Harshit Rana as the concussion substitute. The pacer, making his debut in the fixture, picked up three wickets as India won by 15 runs to clinch the series with a game to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news